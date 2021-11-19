John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021
- Thriller: Better of Dead by Lee Child
- Fiction: Second Place by Rachel Cusk
- Non-Fiction: The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting - The Tragedy and The glory of Growing Up; A Memoir by Evanna Lynch
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145413795_golden-vase-with-gypsophila-flowers-and-an-open-book-on-a-table-selective-focus-.html
More from Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor
Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.Read More
AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh
Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body
Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear.Read More
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance
Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More