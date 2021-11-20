Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

20 November 2021 8:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Entertainment
3 things to do this weekend

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

1. Milnerton Playhouse performs 'Bedside Manners'

If you're looking for some light and hilariously funny entertainment, you need look no further than the Milnerton Playhouse ‘Bedside Manners’ by Derek Benfield which is playing until 4 December.

It's described as a deliciously devious bedroom romp in the style of Fawlty Towers.

Dates: 19 November to 4 December

Times: Evening: 19, 20, 26, 27 November and 3, 4 December at 8pm, Matinees: 20, 27 November and 4 December at 2.30pm

Venue: Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road, Milnerton 7441

Book online: Click on Milnerton Players or on Quicket to book

Ticket prices: Standard Evening: R110 - Seniors R100 - Members & Students R90 Matinees: Standard R100 -Seniors R90 - Members & Students R80

Sara-Jayne chats to director Johann van der Merwe who says they had a full house on Friday night.

I would say it is a comedy with farcical implications and it's hilarious. Don't overthink it, just sit back and enjoy.

Johann van der Merwe, Director - Bedside Manners

People told me last night after the year we have had we just need a good old laugh and a good old giggle.

Johann van der Merwe, Director - Bedside Manners

2. Art in the Park Rondebosch

The bi-annual Art in the Park takes place in Rondebosch Park today, this year featuring some 65 artists from all over the Western Cape.

It is organised by the South African Society of Artists, which is the oldest association of its kind in the country and is mandated to promote both local art and artists.

There will be activities for the whole family, including a food court, music, ... and of course there will be an incredible selection of paintings and sculptures on offer, including many at very reasonable prices.

Date: Saturday 20 November

Place: Rondebosch Park Time: 9-15h30

Cost: free

Sara-Jayne catches up with Adrian Larkin who is one of the organisers of Art in Park.

There is such a diverse range of art on show from contemporary to classical works.

Adrian Larkin, Organiser - Art in Park

It's a fabulous outing and there are various food trucks to get something to eat and some great coffee as well.

Adrian Larkin, Organiser - Art in Park

For the first time, the event has a live art painting by students of the Peter Clark Art School.

3. Maya Spector presents 'Honey, Heartache & Lockdown' Live @ Penny Lane Studios

Join singer and songwriter, Maya Spector, and her soulful band for an intimate evening of original songs from her 2020 debut album, 'Honey & Heartache' and new songs written during lockdown.

Sara-Jayne chats to Maya about her music. Mays says her album launch had been planned to take place just when hard lockdown hit.

When lockdown hit I wasn't quite prepared for it.

Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter

She had been recording my album for three-and-a-half years and had just reached the end of the whole process when we went into strict lockdown she explains.

I couldn't hold onto it anymore because my poor heart wouldn't be able to deal with it so I let it go into the digital world.

Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter

She chats to Sara-Jayne about her fascinating and sometimes challenging upbringing as a child of a US diplomat and a South African mom.

I absolutely love change. It kind of made me a change freak and I survive on the fact that things are never the same.

Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter

It has all impacted her music.

I am a bit of a chameleon of cultures.

Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter



