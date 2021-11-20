3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
1. Milnerton Playhouse performs 'Bedside Manners'
If you're looking for some light and hilariously funny entertainment, you need look no further than the Milnerton Playhouse ‘Bedside Manners’ by Derek Benfield which is playing until 4 December.
It's described as a deliciously devious bedroom romp in the style of Fawlty Towers.
Dates: 19 November to 4 December
Times: Evening: 19, 20, 26, 27 November and 3, 4 December at 8pm, Matinees: 20, 27 November and 4 December at 2.30pm
Venue: Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road, Milnerton 7441
Book online: Click on Milnerton Players or on Quicket to book
Ticket prices: Standard Evening: R110 - Seniors R100 - Members & Students R90 Matinees: Standard R100 -Seniors R90 - Members & Students R80
Sara-Jayne chats to director Johann van der Merwe who says they had a full house on Friday night.
I would say it is a comedy with farcical implications and it's hilarious. Don't overthink it, just sit back and enjoy.Johann van der Merwe, Director - Bedside Manners
People told me last night after the year we have had we just need a good old laugh and a good old giggle.Johann van der Merwe, Director - Bedside Manners
2. Art in the Park Rondebosch
The bi-annual Art in the Park takes place in Rondebosch Park today, this year featuring some 65 artists from all over the Western Cape.
It is organised by the South African Society of Artists, which is the oldest association of its kind in the country and is mandated to promote both local art and artists.
There will be activities for the whole family, including a food court, music, ... and of course there will be an incredible selection of paintings and sculptures on offer, including many at very reasonable prices.
Date: Saturday 20 November
Place: Rondebosch Park Time: 9-15h30
Cost: free
Sara-Jayne catches up with Adrian Larkin who is one of the organisers of Art in Park.
There is such a diverse range of art on show from contemporary to classical works.Adrian Larkin, Organiser - Art in Park
It's a fabulous outing and there are various food trucks to get something to eat and some great coffee as well.Adrian Larkin, Organiser - Art in Park
For the first time, the event has a live art painting by students of the Peter Clark Art School.
3. Maya Spector presents 'Honey, Heartache & Lockdown' Live @ Penny Lane Studios
Join singer and songwriter, Maya Spector, and her soulful band for an intimate evening of original songs from her 2020 debut album, 'Honey & Heartache' and new songs written during lockdown.
Sara-Jayne chats to Maya about her music. Mays says her album launch had been planned to take place just when hard lockdown hit.
When lockdown hit I wasn't quite prepared for it.Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter
She had been recording my album for three-and-a-half years and had just reached the end of the whole process when we went into strict lockdown she explains.
I couldn't hold onto it anymore because my poor heart wouldn't be able to deal with it so I let it go into the digital world.Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter
She chats to Sara-Jayne about her fascinating and sometimes challenging upbringing as a child of a US diplomat and a South African mom.
I absolutely love change. It kind of made me a change freak and I survive on the fact that things are never the same.Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter
It has all impacted her music.
I am a bit of a chameleon of cultures.Maya Spector, Singer Songwriter
More from Local
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh
Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.Read More
Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT
CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert
Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use.Read More
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news.Read More
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you
Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks this week.Read More
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More