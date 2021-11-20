Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.
Peugeot has been around for two centuries says Melinda, and now Peugeot's Landtrek double cab is entering a bakkie market with some fierce competitors like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and more.
How likely is it the French manufacturer will be able to lure away customers away from these firm favourites in South Africa?
This is the big question we asked. People are so hung up on their Hilux and Rangers...they are bakkie guys. So I think the Peugeot has got a huge task ahead.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
The Landtrek Allure 4x2 is priced from R579 900/4Action Double Cab 4×4: R669 900
It has a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm and six-speed automatic gearbox.
I can't see people embracing a Peugeot bakkie in the same way as the Toyota.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
More from Business
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews
The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor
Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.Read More
It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom
De Ruyter on Thursday said they were deploying forensic teams to investigate claims of sabotage.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert
Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use.Read More
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you
Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre.Read More
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks this week.Read More
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More