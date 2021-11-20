Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites





Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

Peugeot has been around for two centuries says Melinda, and now Peugeot's Landtrek double cab is entering a bakkie market with some fierce competitors like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and more.

How likely is it the French manufacturer will be able to lure away customers away from these firm favourites in South Africa?

This is the big question we asked. People are so hung up on their Hilux and Rangers...they are bakkie guys. So I think the Peugeot has got a huge task ahead. Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

The Landtrek Allure 4x2 is priced from R579 900/4Action Double Cab 4×4: R669 900

It has a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm and six-speed automatic gearbox.

I can't see people embracing a Peugeot bakkie in the same way as the Toyota. Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick