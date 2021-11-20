Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

20 November 2021 10:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
working from home
home office tax

Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use.
  • Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys says SARS are doing home visits to check the home office space submitted for deductions is being used exclusively for work
  • 85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS adds Germihshuys
© andreypopov/123rf.com

Working from home is part of our “new normal” and home offices are predicted to remain a permanent feature of many employment relationships going forward – but what does that mean for you financially, asks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King?

SARS says that employees and their employers should be given the opportunity to claim tax deductions, but adds that workers are allowed to claim for home office expenses only under very specific circumstances.

You have until this coming Tuesday to do your tax return so take a listen to the advice from Senior Manager: Tax Services - PricewaterhouseCoopers Charmaine Germishuys in conversation with Sara-Jayne.

It seems the process may not go as smoothly as those working from home might like.

85% of working from home tax deduction claims are being rejected by SARS and they are doing home visits to check that your working spaces are being used exclusively for work, says Germishuys.




