Just the Hits
Latest Local
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey

20 November 2021 10:36 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Zolani Mahola
The One Who Sings

Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.
  • Zolani Mohale has released her new debut album as a solo artist Thetha Mama
  • She says this album is a manifestation of her seeking journey to finding her authentic voice

You know her best as the lead singer of Freshly Ground, but she's also an actress, storyteller, and inspirational speaker says Sara-Jayne King.

You also probably know her best as Zolani Mahola, but these days she's adopted the moniker, The One Who Sings, as she embarks on a solo career, leaving behind her life as part of a collective.

She is releasing new music in the form of her debut solo album Thetha Mama now on all digital platforms.

You have never sounded more like yourself than on this album.

Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk

Zolani says that was her intention.

My intention with this album was to really go on a seeking mission - a real curiosity mission to find my authentic voice - so I am really so pleased to hear you say that.

Zolani Mahola The One Who Sings, Artist



3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

20 November 2021 8:09 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

19 November 2021 1:45 PM

National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'

19 November 2021 12:35 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh

19 November 2021 11:00 AM

Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.

Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT

19 November 2021 10:16 AM

CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.

Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor

19 November 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.

SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'

18 November 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.

'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'

18 November 2021 8:44 PM

'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

18 November 2021 6:48 PM

Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

20 November 2021 10:24 AM

Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use.

Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites

20 November 2021 9:38 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news.

Tips on how to control anger before it controls you

20 November 2021 8:46 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre.

3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

20 November 2021 8:09 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021

19 November 2021 5:01 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks this week.

The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!

19 November 2021 4:19 PM

Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.

Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel

19 November 2021 3:10 PM

Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis

19 November 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor

19 November 2021 11:17 AM

Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

18 November 2021 12:17 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

17 November 2021 12:44 PM

Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.

Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen

17 November 2021 11:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88

14 November 2021 11:45 AM

Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide

Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film

13 November 2021 2:39 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

13 November 2021 9:56 AM

Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

12 November 2021 5:26 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar

12 November 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.

CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event

8 November 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.

'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health

8 November 2021 1:10 PM

Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.

