'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey





Zolani Mohale has released her new debut album as a solo artist Thetha Mama

She says this album is a manifestation of her seeking journey to finding her authentic voice

You know her best as the lead singer of Freshly Ground, but she's also an actress, storyteller, and inspirational speaker says Sara-Jayne King.

You also probably know her best as Zolani Mahola, but these days she's adopted the moniker, The One Who Sings, as she embarks on a solo career, leaving behind her life as part of a collective.

She is releasing new music in the form of her debut solo album Thetha Mama now on all digital platforms.

You have never sounded more like yourself than on this album. Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk

Zolani says that was her intention.

My intention with this album was to really go on a seeking mission - a real curiosity mission to find my authentic voice - so I am really so pleased to hear you say that. Zolani Mahola The One Who Sings, Artist