'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
- Zolani Mohale has released her new debut album as a solo artist Thetha Mama
- She says this album is a manifestation of her seeking journey to finding her authentic voice
You know her best as the lead singer of Freshly Ground, but she's also an actress, storyteller, and inspirational speaker says Sara-Jayne King.
You also probably know her best as Zolani Mahola, but these days she's adopted the moniker, The One Who Sings, as she embarks on a solo career, leaving behind her life as part of a collective.
She is releasing new music in the form of her debut solo album Thetha Mama now on all digital platforms.
You have never sounded more like yourself than on this album.Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk
Zolani says that was her intention.
My intention with this album was to really go on a seeking mission - a real curiosity mission to find my authentic voice - so I am really so pleased to hear you say that.Zolani Mahola The One Who Sings, Artist
More from Local
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh
Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.Read More
Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT
CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
More from Lifestyle
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert
Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use.Read More
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news.Read More
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you
Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre.Read More
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks this week.Read More
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
More from Entertainment
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why
Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.Read More
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwideRead More
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film
Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.Read More