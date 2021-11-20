Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead





Silvermine Dam

Notice Update: Silvermine Dam Closure Dear visitors, Table Mountain National Park can confirm that a body of a 26 year old male has been retrieved at Silvermine Dam following his drowning this morning. TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen said " the body was discovered by a SAPS Diving Unit this afternoon and the family has positively identified the body. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time." We would like to express our gratitude to all the Emergency Personnel, including SAPS Diving Unit and TMNP Rangers for their dedication and hard work during this time. SANParks - Table Mountain National Park on Facebook

EWN reports that SAPS spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said police divers and park investigators were on the scene on Saturday.

“Police were called to the area this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

