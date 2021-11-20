Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning. 20 November 2021 6:38 PM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats. 19 November 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news. 20 November 2021 9:38 AM
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
View all Business
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use. 20 November 2021 10:24 AM
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre. 20 November 2021 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead

20 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Silvermine dam

Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning.
Silvermine Dam

Notice Update: Silvermine Dam Closure Dear visitors, Table Mountain National Park can confirm that a body of a 26 year old male has been retrieved at Silvermine Dam following his drowning this morning. TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen said " the body was discovered by a SAPS Diving Unit this afternoon and the family has positively identified the body. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time." We would like to express our gratitude to all the Emergency Personnel, including SAPS Diving Unit and TMNP Rangers for their dedication and hard work during this time.

SANParks - Table Mountain National Park on Facebook

EWN reports that SAPS spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said police divers and park investigators were on the scene on Saturday.

“Police were called to the area this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Joseph Swartbooi :SAPS spokesperson warrant officer



20 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Silvermine dam

More from Local

'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey

20 November 2021 10:36 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.

Read More

3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

20 November 2021 8:09 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Read More

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

19 November 2021 1:45 PM

National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.

Read More

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Read More

Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'

19 November 2021 12:35 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Read More

AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh

19 November 2021 11:00 AM

Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.

Read More

Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT

19 November 2021 10:16 AM

CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.

Read More

Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor

19 November 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.

Read More

SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'

18 November 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.

Read More

'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'

18 November 2021 8:44 PM

'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.

Read More

Trending

Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead

Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

20 November 2021 5:01 PM

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

20 November 2021 4:13 PM

DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

20 November 2021 4:04 PM

