Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause?





CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis explains how this campaign is about turning profanities into something purposeful

The call is simple - make a 'swear jar' at work and on 30 November, swear and pay up

Under the banner #SwearToCare Rare Diseases hopes to hit the R100 million mark

Come 30 November, Rare Diseases SA wants you to pay to say the F-word in the office.

The campaign called ''Give a F*CK'', may offend some, but the organization insists it's for a good cause.

So why pay to say the F-word in the office? Well, Rare Diseases SA wants to use the money collected for a procurement fund for high-cost medicine for those who are not able to access it.

Once all the jars are totaled, Rare Diseases is hoping to hit R100 million.

The initiative is being managed by GiveGain a Swiss-registered NPO.

The call is simple - on 30 November, swear, pay up, and donate the combined money under the banner #SwearToCare Giving a F*CK can make a difference to the lives of rare disease patients.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a F*CK'' campaign on 30 November to raise funds for high-cost medicine for individuals with rare diseases.

We're going to use those profanities and turn them into something that is purposeful. Kelly du Plessis, CEO - Rare Diseases SA

For more information on the campaign visit: *Give a Fck** or Profanities For Purpose on Facebook.