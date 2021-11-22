'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'





The forensic investigation into the two separate cases of children possibly dying after eating 2-minute noodles is still ongoing

The two separate cases in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga involve separate brands of noodles, says Health Department

Preliminary results of the biological samples show no cause for alarm from the noodles, says Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba

The Health Department still awaits the chemical sample analysis

Noodles Picture: Jk Lee/Pixabay.com

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health, Murdock Ramathuba, for an update on the investigation into the deaths of five children possibly linked to eating toxic noodles in two separate cases, on in the Eastern Cape and another in Mpumalanga.

The investigation is ongoing. It is a long process to try to come down to one thing because there are many factors that could be involved in any case of food poisoning unless it is laboratory confirmed. Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health

You can't rule out the possibility of the noodles being the cause hence the investigation has to be done. Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health

Forensic investigation has taken samples of the food involved as well as tissue samples of the deceased children, he explains.

Only after we get that will we know what exactly we can pin this to. If they are not properly stored, perhaps there is mould that developed some of which can be poisonous. It could be in the spices used that are mixed in, some of those come from farming environments that might be contaminated. Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health

In the two cases, the 2-minute noodles were not of the same brand, he adds.

The preliminary investigation shows that these are two different brands. Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health

We had a meeting on Friday with one of the brand owners and have requested a meeting with the other brand owner - hoping to meet with them today - to try and understand what could have gone wrong in their systems. Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health