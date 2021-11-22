'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'
- The forensic investigation into the two separate cases of children possibly dying after eating 2-minute noodles is still ongoing
- The two separate cases in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga involve separate brands of noodles, says Health Department
- Preliminary results of the biological samples show no cause for alarm from the noodles, says Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba
- The Health Department still awaits the chemical sample analysis
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health, Murdock Ramathuba, for an update on the investigation into the deaths of five children possibly linked to eating toxic noodles in two separate cases, on in the Eastern Cape and another in Mpumalanga.
The investigation is ongoing. It is a long process to try to come down to one thing because there are many factors that could be involved in any case of food poisoning unless it is laboratory confirmed.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
You can't rule out the possibility of the noodles being the cause hence the investigation has to be done.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
Forensic investigation has taken samples of the food involved as well as tissue samples of the deceased children, he explains.
Only after we get that will we know what exactly we can pin this to. If they are not properly stored, perhaps there is mould that developed some of which can be poisonous. It could be in the spices used that are mixed in, some of those come from farming environments that might be contaminated.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
In the two cases, the 2-minute noodles were not of the same brand, he adds.
The preliminary investigation shows that these are two different brands.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
We had a meeting on Friday with one of the brand owners and have requested a meeting with the other brand owner - hoping to meet with them today - to try and understand what could have gone wrong in their systems.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
We took biological and chemical samples - we have received the results of the biological samples - and there was no serious alarm that we found from the biological samples. We are still awaiting the analysis from the chemical samples in order to make a determination of what could have been the case.Murdock Ramathuba, Director of Environmental Health - Department of Health
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement
John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit".Read More
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends
The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam.Read More
[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages
The George Municipality has urged residents to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding wreak havoc in the area.Read More
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
Cape Winelands District puts disaster response to the test with crash simulation
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto about the emergency simulation.Read More
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November.Read More
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead
Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning.Read More
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
More from Politics
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety.Read More
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor
Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.Read More
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don PinnockRead More
Piece of wire tripped at Matimba Power Station on Wednesday - Mantshantsha
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest situation at the power utility.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More