'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman
- Berry Trytsman was crowned the winner of Idols SA season 17 on Sunday
- The rising star says she's honoured to have won the hearts of many South Africans
Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman says she's glad she took a chance when she entered the singing competition earlier this year.
Trytsman, who hails from Cape Town, was crowned this year's winner during a live finale on Sunday night.
The star has become an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, along with a range of other prizes.
Trytsman has previously entered the competition, making it to the top 30 of season 6 back in 2010.
This time around, it was her last chance to enter Idols due to her age, and she took home the title.
A BERRY spectacular evening #IdolsSA fam! Thank you for treating it with the utmost KARABO (care) and enthusiasm 💙. You could've been anywhere in the world, but you chose to spend your Sunday night with us! Look out for ALL of Season 17's highlights in the link below— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021
Trytsman says she hopes she can keep making her supporters proud as she continues the next phase of her musical career.
"I feel so honoured that everybody has fallen in love with me", she says.
I don't think it has sunk in at all. I'm still thinking I'm waiting for my next song that I need to learn that I need to sing this Sunday on TV. It doesn't feel like it's over yet, it feels amazing.Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA season 17 winner
I promised myself that I would enter one last time and in the meantime since the last time I entered life happened - marriage, children, even got divorced, got married again, more children. I kind of just thought if I don't do it now I'll never do it.Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA season 17 winner
I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did.Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA season 17 winner
Source : @IdolsSA
