Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'





Eddie Andrews says he believes one can never do enough for one's constituency but hopes he left a good foundation for his successor to build upon when he was ward councilor

Andrews says the youth mentorship programme DAD started in 2013 for at-risk 12 to 14-year-olds makes him most proud as he sees the participants now in their last semesters of chosen careers

He talks about plans to fix the city's transport problems and how to improve community safety

Image: City of Cape Town

Eddie Andrews says there is an interview process when being considered for the deputy mayoral position and the shift from ward councilor and he says he was asked two questions.

The question that the panel asked me is, have you done enough as ward councillor. and the second question they asked me was, what is your legacy project? Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

My answer to the first question was, as a public servant, was, you will never do enough to satisfy the needs of your constituency, but the question should rather be, have you laid a strong foundation that can be built on by your successor? Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Regarding his legacy project as a war councillor he highlights one programme in particular.

There is one programme that makes my heart skip a beat and it started in 2013. It is called the 'Decision Affects Destinies (DAD) youth mentorship programme'. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

It makes my heart skip a beat because we have targeted youth at risk, 12 to 14-year-olds at the time and we have stuck with them. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Those youngsters are now in their final semester of qualifying as a social worker, an attorney, educators, we have a paralegal there as well. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

He also discusses the transport issues in the City and says it is all about stakeholder engagement.

The MyCiti route from Mitchells Plain to the CBD is crucial he says. it has not been working for the past two to three years, he notes.

He says this is problematic as constituents need to budget more in order to get to an employment opportunity or to work.

If you don't have consensus and agreement on the way forward you are not going to get that route up and running. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

We are acutely aware of the importance of the route. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

He adds that sorting out the rail system is key.

The key to economic growth is a healthy public transport system. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Andrews says the City is therefore wanting to take over the management of the rail system for the area.

If you are centralising the function of rail it is really problematic. It cannot be as responsive or run as efficiently. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town