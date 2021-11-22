Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it'





Serving up a smorgasbord of local content every Wednesday, BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) has bought back the hugely entertaining dining competition that showcases ‘the good, the bad and the hungry’ Sara-Jayne King reminds us.

Come Dine With Me South Africa season 7 continues to be narrated by the hilarious voiceover legend Dave Lamb. The SAFTA award-winning show takes viewers into the homes of some of the country’s most extrovert and eccentric citizens to see if they have what it takes to be crowned the host with the most.

The knives (and forks) are out but which of the bold and brilliant personalities will take home the R10,000 cash prize?

Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa Kee-Leen Irvine.

Why has the show become so successful?

It's a simple but smart format. Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer - Come Dine With Me South Africa

Also, we are all voyeurs and we love watching people either nail or fail it. Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer - Come Dine With Me South Africa

People love to see what others do in their homes, how they put things together and they'll go on the journey with them. Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer - Come Dine With Me South Africa

The interesting thing is that South Africa is so diverse and I get lots of feedback on how lovely it is to see all the different cultures and people from different walks of life. Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer - Come Dine With Me South Africa

Even though there are some cringeworthy moments, it is not a nasty show, so I think people always walk away feeling good. Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer - Come Dine With Me South Africa

Irvine goes out to chat about the thorough process of selecting contestants and what goes into the making of the show.

