Cape Winelands District puts disaster response to the test with crash simulation
- Cape Winelands District Municipality has conducted a successful disaster simulation
- The exercise is aimed at evaluating how rapidly and effectively emergency teams respond to disasters
The Cape Winelands District Municipality has conducted a disaster simulation to help keep emergency teams on their toes.
The simulation was a reenactment of a collision between an oil tanker and a small truck containing a few passengers and took place just before the weighbridge outside Rawsonville on the old N1.
Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto says the simulation was used as an exercise to assess the response, communication, and collaboration of emergency teams during a disaster incident.
Various departments within the municipality are expected to respond rapidly and effectively to emergency situations such as wildfires or floods.
In emergency scenarios the aim is to save lives, stabilise the situation and preserve the environment, Otto tells CapeTalk.
To do a simulation is really just an opportunity for us to get together.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
Being disaster ready is... never only one person's task. It's a combination of traffic, emergency medical personnel, fire personnel, people with special skills in hazmat situations. Often these skills are divided between different organisations.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
It's of vital importance that everybody knows their place and everybody responds and everybody's equipment is working and everyone knows what to do when they get there.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
The simulation itself is an opportunity for us to evaluate our response, our communication, our cooperation and our collaborative responses.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement
John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit".Read More
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends
The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam.Read More
[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages
The George Municipality has urged residents to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding wreak havoc in the area.Read More
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children.Read More
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November.Read More
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead
Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning.Read More
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More