Cape Winelands District puts disaster response to the test with crash simulation





Cape Winelands District Municipality has conducted a successful disaster simulation

The exercise is aimed at evaluating how rapidly and effectively emergency teams respond to disasters

The Cape Winelands District Municipality has conducted a disaster simulation to help keep emergency teams on their toes.

The simulation was a reenactment of a collision between an oil tanker and a small truck containing a few passengers and took place just before the weighbridge outside Rawsonville on the old N1.

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto says the simulation was used as an exercise to assess the response, communication, and collaboration of emergency teams during a disaster incident.

Various departments within the municipality are expected to respond rapidly and effectively to emergency situations such as wildfires or floods.

In emergency scenarios the aim is to save lives, stabilise the situation and preserve the environment, Otto tells CapeTalk.

To do a simulation is really just an opportunity for us to get together. Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Being disaster ready is... never only one person's task. It's a combination of traffic, emergency medical personnel, fire personnel, people with special skills in hazmat situations. Often these skills are divided between different organisations. Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality

It's of vital importance that everybody knows their place and everybody responds and everybody's equipment is working and everyone knows what to do when they get there. Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy Director of Communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality