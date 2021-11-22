SA companies still missing the mark on disability inclusion, says Dr. Armand Bam
- SA companies aren't employing enough people with disabilities, especially in senior leadership
- Academic and disability rights activist Dr. Armand Bam says local organisations need to reconceptualise the notion of inclusivity
South African businesses still aren't doing enough to promote disability inclusion in the workplace, according to researcher and activist Dr. Armand Bam.
Dr. Bam is the Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
He co-authored a study with UCT Graduate School of Business Professor Linda Ronnie on how local companies aren't meeting regulatory targets for the employment of people with disabilities.
Dr. Bam says despite South Africa's well-defined legislative framework, compliance with legislation is failing.
The country is one first signatories to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which commits to including people with disabilities in all spheres of life.
However, Dr. Bam says SA businesses fall short on implementing the provisions of the human rights treaty.
He says a culture of inclusive recruitment is needed in the South African workplace.
Beyond the notion of just focusing on legislative compliance and regulatory targets, employers really need to rethink how they define 'inclusive', and too often within the workplace, we conflate the notion of diversity with inclusion, and I think that's quite problematic and where there is lots of work that still needs to be done.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
If you consider that in the latest Commission of Employment Equity report less than 2% of people with disabilities sit in top management, sit at the executive level, or the skills and unskilled levels within our labour force, we have a real challenge.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Government itself has not reached that 2% target that it sets for itself and everyone else to follow. I think there is a leadership issue that we need to address.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
What we promote in our study is that aspect of universal design, which really means creating spaces and cultures that include all people to the furthest degree.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149708297_young-woman-in-a-wheelchair-in-front-of-an-elevator-in-the-company-as-an-inclusion-concept.html?vti=lwvj761i7vr66s1j6q-1-45
