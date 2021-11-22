Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced





Cape Town's new mayoral committee includes a mix of new and old faces

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis revealed his new 10-member team at the Civic Centre on Monday morning

Image: @geordinhl/Twitter

Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced a new look mayoral committee (mayco) on Monday.

Hill-Lewis says members of his new mayco will each sign a performance contract with him to keep them accountable, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.

The mayor says his focus areas will be reducing crime, creating a reliable transport system, and improving basic services for all in the city.

New mayco for Cape Town

Dr. Zahid Badroodien takes over from Xanthea Limberg as the new mayco member for water and waste. He previously held the portfolio of community services and health.

The new mayco member for community services and health is Patricia van der Ross and Siseko Mbandezi will now take over the finance committee.

Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews will take up the spatial planning and environment portfolio while energy and climate change will fall under Beverley van Reenen.

Grant Twigg will remain the mayco member for urban management and JP Smith will continue serving in the safety and security role.

Theresa Uys will be at the helm of corporate services, James Vos will remain the mayco member for economic opportunities and Rob Quintas stays on in the transport portfolio.

Newly inaugurated mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis this morning announced his 10-member mayoral committee outlining exactly what he expects from each of these portfolios but also addressing the key areas where he, over the course of the next five years, would want to see improvement. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There's been some changes and moves as well. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town