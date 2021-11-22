NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends





The Silvermine Dam remains closed until further notice after a fatal drowning incident over the weekend

A man's body was recovered from Silvermine Dam after he drowned on Saturday morning

A man's body was recovered at Table Mountain's Silvermine Dam following a drowning incident on Saturday 20 November 2021 Image: Police Dive Unit

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the man who drowned at Silvermine Dam was swimming with his girlfriend and two friends when he disappeared under water.

On Saturday, SANParks announced the closure of the Silvermine Dam in the Table Mountain National Park due to a drowning incident.

According to the NSRI, the victim was a 24-year-old male from Retreat.

On arrival on the scene it was confirmed that a 24 year old male, from Retreat, had disappeared under water while swimming with his girlfriend and 2 friends. NSRI

The NSRI says the man's girlfriend and two friends had tried to reach him before he disappeared under water.

NSRI rescue crews were deployed into the water and they conducted free dive search efforts.

The body of the man was located and later recovered from the water during scuba dive search efforts conducted by police divers and Fire and Rescue Services rescue divers.

The police have opened an inquest docket following the tragic incident.

RELATED: Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead