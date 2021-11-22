[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages





Officials are warning motorists to stay off the roads due to severe weather conditions in George

Heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures, power outages and other issues across the area

Screengrab: @ArriveAlive/Twitter

Several roads have been closed in George due to extreme flooding caused by heavy rain in the area.

The George Municipality has urged people to stay at home due to the floods, road closures, and other issues across the town.

Many homes have been flooded and some even submerged by the water as emergency response teams and rescuers intervene.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been helping with rescue efforts to help people in flooded areas get to higher ground, says spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

There are several power outages in areas across George which the municipality is attending to.

Motorists and other road users are encouraged to be extra vigilant on the roads due to poor visibility and heavy rains.

Disaster relief group Gift of the Givers says it will be assisting in George and other flood-impacted communities along the Garden Route.

Large areas across George woke up to flooding this morning due heavy rain.



Major roads been closed resulting in several schools not opening today. Go George bus service also suspended till further notice.



🎥 Bateleur Park, where #sabcnews offices are houses also under flood pic.twitter.com/7GL5loTHMl — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) November 22, 2021

#GeorgeFloods Emergency Services including the police, NSRI, George Fire Brigade are assisting with localized flooding in and around George. No injuries have been reported so far.



📸 : Supplied pic.twitter.com/6Tq389ET4a — Snazo Gulwa🇿🇦 (@Snazo_Gulwa) November 22, 2021

The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area.

📸 @NSRI

Read more here: https://t.co/TryRZ6gfXg pic.twitter.com/hhaPaOiwCB — IOL News (@IOL) November 22, 2021