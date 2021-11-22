[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

comment
info
comment
info
search
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 22 November 2021 6:26 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
arrow_forward
[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages

22 November 2021 2:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
George
Flooding
flood
George flooding

The George Municipality has urged residents to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding wreak havoc in the area.
  • Officials are warning motorists to stay off the roads due to severe weather conditions in George
  • Heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures, power outages and other issues across the area
Screengrab: @ArriveAlive/Twitter

Several roads have been closed in George due to extreme flooding caused by heavy rain in the area.

The George Municipality has urged people to stay at home due to the floods, road closures, and other issues across the town.

Many homes have been flooded and some even submerged by the water as emergency response teams and rescuers intervene.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been helping with rescue efforts to help people in flooded areas get to higher ground, says spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

There are several power outages in areas across George which the municipality is attending to.

Motorists and other road users are encouraged to be extra vigilant on the roads due to poor visibility and heavy rains.

Disaster relief group Gift of the Givers says it will be assisting in George and other flood-impacted communities along the Garden Route.




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

