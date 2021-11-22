[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages
- Officials are warning motorists to stay off the roads due to severe weather conditions in George
- Heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures, power outages and other issues across the area
Several roads have been closed in George due to extreme flooding caused by heavy rain in the area.
The George Municipality has urged people to stay at home due to the floods, road closures, and other issues across the town.
Many homes have been flooded and some even submerged by the water as emergency response teams and rescuers intervene.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been helping with rescue efforts to help people in flooded areas get to higher ground, says spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
There are several power outages in areas across George which the municipality is attending to.
Motorists and other road users are encouraged to be extra vigilant on the roads due to poor visibility and heavy rains.
Disaster relief group Gift of the Givers says it will be assisting in George and other flood-impacted communities along the Garden Route.
George after heavy rains overnight! https://t.co/s0Q2hvlOp7 #ArriveAlive #Flooding @afriwx @ReenvalSA @george_mun pic.twitter.com/Ib4QwDnpVg— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 22, 2021
George flooding. Houses completely submerged. pic.twitter.com/cQjoBMPzW6— Miriam (@BothaMiriam) November 22, 2021
Large areas across George woke up to flooding this morning due heavy rain.— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) November 22, 2021
Major roads been closed resulting in several schools not opening today. Go George bus service also suspended till further notice.
🎥 Bateleur Park, where #sabcnews offices are houses also under flood pic.twitter.com/7GL5loTHMl
#GeorgeFloods Emergency Services including the police, NSRI, George Fire Brigade are assisting with localized flooding in and around George. No injuries have been reported so far.— Snazo Gulwa🇿🇦 (@Snazo_Gulwa) November 22, 2021
📸 : Supplied pic.twitter.com/6Tq389ET4a
The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area.— IOL News (@IOL) November 22, 2021
📸 @NSRI
Read more here: https://t.co/TryRZ6gfXg pic.twitter.com/hhaPaOiwCB
Localised flooding in @george_mun. pic.twitter.com/WRFs7VU22e— Gav Gone Wild 🏄 (@gav148) November 22, 2021
📣 Update: #George, #MosselBay, #Oudtshoorn and surrounding areas are facing severe flooding.— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) November 22, 2021
Our teams are preparing a full intervention.#GiftoftheGivers #MakeADifference #ForTheGreaterGood #DisasterResponse #Floods #WesternCape #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/YImxnJmJix
