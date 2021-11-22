Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
View all Politics
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 22 November 2021 6:26 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
View all Business
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?

22 November 2021 3:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
PRASA
Corruption
John Maytham
Paul Hoffman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Zolani Matthews
David Mphelo

John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.

  • Prasa suspended Matthews because he is seeking to rid the company of “corrupt cadres”, says Hoffman

  • Matthews’ dual citizenship is “totally irrelevant”

Prasa suspended CEO Zolani Matthews because he was determined to fight corruption, Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman said on Monday.

The state-owned rail agency on Friday announced it is placing Matthews on “precautionary suspension” relating to, it says, a security breach associated with his employment contract.

Matthews was denied top-level State Security clearance after failing to disclose his UK citizenship.

"The reason to place him on precautionary suspension is to ensure that further investigation is conducted without any interference,” said spokesperson Andiswa Makhanda.

“The BOC [board of control] would like to be given space to deal with this matter without further issuance of statements to the media."

The BOC says it believes Matthews intentionally concealed the information.

Prasa has appointed David Mphelo as its acting head.

“Zola Matthews is blowing the lid off ongoing corruption at Prasa and as a consequence of that he has been neutralised by a precautionary suspension,” Hoffman told SABC on Monday.

John Maytham interviewed Hoffman (scroll up to listen).

What is actually going on here is the old trick of corrupt cadres… seeking to ease out the non-corrupt cadre…

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

The non-disclosure of British citizenship is totally irrelevant…

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Matthews has set about cancelling contracts that have been entered into by Prasa… He is trying to rake back the loot of State Capture…

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Those in positions of power at Prasa are uncomfortable with the way he is going about…

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now



22 November 2021 3:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
PRASA
Corruption
John Maytham
Paul Hoffman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Zolani Matthews
David Mphelo

More from Business

Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits

22 November 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

22 November 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA companies still missing the mark on disability inclusion, says Dr. Armand Bam

22 November 2021 12:38 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to academic and disability rights activist Dr. Armand Bam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites

20 November 2021 9:38 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel

19 November 2021 3:10 PM

Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews

19 November 2021 2:00 PM

The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'

19 November 2021 12:35 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor

19 November 2021 11:17 AM

Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom

19 November 2021 9:56 AM

De Ruyter on Thursday said they were deploying forensic teams to investigate claims of sabotage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance

18 November 2021 1:48 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?'

17 November 2021 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?

17 November 2021 9:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'

16 November 2021 2:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study

15 November 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

15 November 2021 3:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'

14 November 2021 1:58 PM

Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Business Opinion Local

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Business

[WATCH] George residents warned to stay indoors amid flooding and power outages

Local

EWN Highlights

Heavy rain wreaks havoc along Garden Route, officials call for vigilance

22 November 2021 6:56 PM

Chaos erupts at eThekwini council sitting ahead of electing new mayor

22 November 2021 6:27 PM

Carl Niehaus’ case for violating COVID rules postponed to Feb for trial

22 November 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA