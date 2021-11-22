Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?
-
Prasa suspended Matthews because he is seeking to rid the company of “corrupt cadres”, says Hoffman
-
Matthews’ dual citizenship is “totally irrelevant”
Prasa suspended CEO Zolani Matthews because he was determined to fight corruption, Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman said on Monday.
The state-owned rail agency on Friday announced it is placing Matthews on “precautionary suspension” relating to, it says, a security breach associated with his employment contract.
Matthews was denied top-level State Security clearance after failing to disclose his UK citizenship.
"The reason to place him on precautionary suspension is to ensure that further investigation is conducted without any interference,” said spokesperson Andiswa Makhanda.
“The BOC [board of control] would like to be given space to deal with this matter without further issuance of statements to the media."
The BOC says it believes Matthews intentionally concealed the information.
Prasa has appointed David Mphelo as its acting head.
“Zola Matthews is blowing the lid off ongoing corruption at Prasa and as a consequence of that he has been neutralised by a precautionary suspension,” Hoffman told SABC on Monday.
John Maytham interviewed Hoffman (scroll up to listen).
What is actually going on here is the old trick of corrupt cadres… seeking to ease out the non-corrupt cadre…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
The non-disclosure of British citizenship is totally irrelevant…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Matthews has set about cancelling contracts that have been entered into by Prasa… He is trying to rake back the loot of State Capture…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Those in positions of power at Prasa are uncomfortable with the way he is going about…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
