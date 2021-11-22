Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement





The case against the “Cabbage Bandit” has been withdrawn.

Djo Bankina became a talking point in September when officers from the Tshwane Metro Police Department fined him and served him a notice to appear in court for growing vegetables on the pavement outside his home.

Nkuna uses the vegetable garden to feed his community.

I’m no longer at the threat of being a criminal and paying R1500 on top of it! … I am a law-abiding citizen! I am a patriot! … My portion is not that big. I have neighbours who have much bigger portions… much more professional with irrigation… Djo Bankina, aka "Cabbage Bandit"

If I planted roses, I would not be in this quagmire… The bulk of the vegetables are donated… where my wife is working as a social worker… Djo Bankina, aka "Cabbage Bandit"

I didn’t stop planting. I planted potatoes there now… There was no ruling against me… To be painted as a vagabond was very painful for me. Djo Bankina, aka "Cabbage Bandit"