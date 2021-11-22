Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits
Omnia grew its profits after tax to R467 million in the half-year to the end of September 2021.
Revenues are up 31% (to R9.9 billion) while headline earnings per share rose 100% (to 286 cents).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed the chemicals manufacturer’s CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy (scroll up to listen).
I don’t think this is as good as it gets. There’s more to come…Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
The agility of our supply chain… has put us in a very strong position to meet the demand of our farmers and mines… We’ve acquired new customers who are de-risking their supply chains…Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
We can self-generate up to 40% of our electricity… We capture rainwater to use in our plants…Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
