Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Coolest Granny in Town highlights health, fun fitness, and song & dance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 05:46
Withholding School Reports
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Today at 06:10
Rage festivals organiser says they've been treated unfairly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Greg Walsh
Today at 06:25
Do vaccinated patients receive blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Head of Western Cape Blood Services Medical Division
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays - wireless network operators to continue use of emergency spectrum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Junior doctors still waiting for internship and community service placements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tshepile Tlali - Chairperson at Junior Doctors Association Of SA (Judasa)
Today at 07:20
Western Cape budget under fire by GOOD party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How do tertiary students feel about mandatory vaccinations from 2022?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa - National Spokesperson at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Has Pick 'n Pay implemented Mandatory Vaccination for Staff? FAWU weighs in.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
thembi mazibuko
Vuka Chonco - Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions (Fawu)
Today at 09:30
Section 25 Constitutional Amendment goes to a vote today
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 09:55
Ladles of Love Fill a Pot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Appetite for comedic relief during Covid: Alfred Adriaan Live at Baxter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - Comedian at Comedian
Today at 10:30
The economics, pleasures, and dangers of online sports betting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nqobile Ndlovu
Today at 11:05
CSA's NY test match: postponed or going ahead?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shuaib Manjra
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator. 6 December 2021 5:57 PM
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines' Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town. 6 December 2021 4:54 PM
UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 6 December 2021 4:30 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth

22 November 2021 7:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Netcare results

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Netcare Group on Monday announced an increase in adjusted headline earnings per share of 107.4% (to 67.4 cents) for the year ending on 30 September 2021.

The company is declaring a dividend of 34 cents per share after suspending it in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax is up 88.8% to R904 million (compared to R313 million in 2020).

Netcare Milpark hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland (scroll up to listen).

We try and understand why people are objecting to vaccination… We’re engaging our staff…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

If you’ve been vaccinated… it doesn’t prevent you from getting covid, but it certainly prevents you from getting the severe form that results in hospitalisation… The vast majority of cases we currently have in our hospitals are unvaccinated…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We are seeing early signs of recovery… As much as we try and write off Covid, it does come back and surprise us…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare



Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

6 December 2021 7:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal

6 December 2021 6:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)

6 December 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

6 December 2021 1:25 PM

Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

3 December 2021 2:35 PM

The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

3 December 2021 9:33 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system.

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

Business Opinion

Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

India's South Africa cricket tour fixtures announced despite COVID-19 cloud

6 December 2021 8:32 PM

CT traffic officers face more attacks from illegal taxi operators

6 December 2021 8:31 PM

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 expired jabs

6 December 2021 8:31 PM

