The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
View all Politics
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 22 November 2021 6:26 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
View all Business
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Opinion
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
fourth wave
Richards Lessells

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Covid-19 infection data suggest that a fourth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is imminent, and already starting in Gauteng.

© lightwise/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

It’s worrying… We’ll get more information over the next few days…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

There will be significant pockets in the population of susceptible people…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

I don’t want to see the level of suffering and death we saw in the third wave… The level of vaccination we’ve got will reduce the impact… but won’t eliminate it…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal



22 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
fourth wave
Richards Lessells

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years

17 November 2021 2:55 PM

Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study

15 November 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

12 November 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'

9 November 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent

2 November 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid

2 November 2021 1:02 PM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week

29 October 2021 2:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.

Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots

27 October 2021 12:30 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

