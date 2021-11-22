4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng





Covid-19 infection data suggest that a fourth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is imminent, and already starting in Gauteng.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

It’s worrying… We’ll get more information over the next few days… Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

There will be significant pockets in the population of susceptible people… Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal