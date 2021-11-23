Convicted rapist elected as Kannaland mayor could pose risk to children - CGE
- The re-election of convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson could put children's lives at risk in Kannaland
- The Commission for Gender Equality says it's investigating how Donson was able to stand for elections despite his conviction
- The commission's Javu Baloyi says Donson's re-election goes against government's commitment to fighting GBV
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it will get to the bottom of how a convicted child rapist was re-elected as the mayor of the Kannaland municipality.
Jeffrey Donson repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl during his term as Kannaland mayor in 2004.
In 2008, he was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault. According to reports, the courts gave Donson a reduced sentence.
The CGE says it wants to determine how Donson was able to stand for elections despite his conviction and why he was not listed on the National Register for Sex Offenders.
CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi says Donson could put the lives of children in danger.
Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape says it's reviewing its coalition partnership with Icosa that resulted in Donson's appointment.
While he was still a candidate, we were not aware... had we known even before when he was a candidate that there was something of this nature - because we trust the IEC processes and the vetting system of the IEC that it would take heed of gender-based violence issues.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
We are doing this thorough investigation to establish the facts thereof. Why was the prescribed minimum sentence applied when he was sentenced and why was his conviction reduced? Why was his name not in the sex offenders register? We want to establish those facts.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
We do not know whether he has gone for rehabilitation. We do not know whether he is a fit and proper person. This man raped a 15-year-old child. It's there. He has been convicted. You cannot dispute the facts.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
He has got access to a lot of 15-year-olds, a lot of 16 and 17-year-olds. What risks does he pose? There's supposed to be an adjustment that is done around him.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
We are going to do due diligence and ensure that people like Donson are not representing us as a society and ensure that if we are serious about gender-based violence - particularly our politicians - they will have had the red flags.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
More from Local
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator.Read More
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'
Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.Read More
UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Heavy downpours, gale-force winds pummel George and other Western Cape towns
Zain Johnson interviews Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services at Western Cape Government.Read More
NPA boss Shamila Batohi denies fallout after Hermione Cronje resignation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about NPA head Shamila Batohi's media briefing.Read More
'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr Aslam Dasoo about Covid-19 testing.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's new mayco member for water and waste services, Dr Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Is Omicron more dangerous for under 5s? We ask the SA Paediatric Association
Lester Kiewit speaks to the SA Paediatric Association chair about the hospitalisation of under 5's infected with Covid-19.Read More