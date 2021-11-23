Streaming issues? Report here
Convicted rapist elected as Kannaland mayor could pose risk to children - CGE

23 November 2021 7:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Kannaland Municipality
child rapist
convicted child rapist
Jeffrey Donson
Kannaland mayor

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Commission for Gender Equality's Javu Baloyi.
  • The re-election of convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson could put children's lives at risk in Kannaland
  • The Commission for Gender Equality says it's investigating how Donson was able to stand for elections despite his conviction
  • The commission's Javu Baloyi says Donson's re-election goes against government's commitment to fighting GBV
Jeffrey Donson. Picture: Supplied

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it will get to the bottom of how a convicted child rapist was re-elected as the mayor of the Kannaland municipality.

Jeffrey Donson repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl during his term as Kannaland mayor in 2004.

In 2008, he was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault. According to reports, the courts gave Donson a reduced sentence.

The CGE says it wants to determine how Donson was able to stand for elections despite his conviction and why he was not listed on the National Register for Sex Offenders.

CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi says Donson could put the lives of children in danger.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape says it's reviewing its coalition partnership with Icosa that resulted in Donson's appointment.

While he was still a candidate, we were not aware... had we known even before when he was a candidate that there was something of this nature - because we trust the IEC processes and the vetting system of the IEC that it would take heed of gender-based violence issues.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality

We are doing this thorough investigation to establish the facts thereof. Why was the prescribed minimum sentence applied when he was sentenced and why was his conviction reduced? Why was his name not in the sex offenders register? We want to establish those facts.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality

We do not know whether he has gone for rehabilitation. We do not know whether he is a fit and proper person. This man raped a 15-year-old child. It's there. He has been convicted. You cannot dispute the facts.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality

He has got access to a lot of 15-year-olds, a lot of 16 and 17-year-olds. What risks does he pose? There's supposed to be an adjustment that is done around him.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality

We are going to do due diligence and ensure that people like Donson are not representing us as a society and ensure that if we are serious about gender-based violence - particularly our politicians - they will have had the red flags.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
