Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US
- The incident happened on Sunday during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Video footage shows a red SUV driving at high speed into a band and cheerleaders, striking multiple people
A man has been charged in connection with the deaths of five people during a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday.
Darrell Brooks is facing five charges of intentional homicide and more charges are possible, say state police.
Officials believe Brooks was the driver behind the wheel of a red SUV which plowed into performers and onlookers during a festive parade in the city of Waukesha.
48 people were also injured, say authorities who on Monday named those who were killed in the incident as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.
Brooks was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” just before driving onto the parade route.
According to court records, the 39-year-old has an 'extensive' rap sheet dating back to 1999.
He seems to have been driving away from a domestic incident...Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Still dozens in hospital, including six children in a critical condition.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Most people had never even heard of Wisconsin and suddenly they're having shootings and stabbings and this incident.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Last week, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety during protests in August 2020 in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
WATCH: Shots are fired after a vehicle plows into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CIPa5xOd4U— BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2021
Photos appear to show the red SUV involved in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident. Follow updates here: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp— CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021
RELATED:Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
ALSO RELATED:Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years
More from World
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents
Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor
Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT
Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.Read More