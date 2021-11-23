Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US





- The incident happened on Sunday during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

- Video footage shows a red SUV driving at high speed into a band and cheerleaders, striking multiple people

A man has been charged in connection with the deaths of five people during a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday.

Darrell Brooks is facing five charges of intentional homicide and more charges are possible, say state police.

Officials believe Brooks was the driver behind the wheel of a red SUV which plowed into performers and onlookers during a festive parade in the city of Waukesha.

48 people were also injured, say authorities who on Monday named those who were killed in the incident as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Brooks was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” just before driving onto the parade route.

According to court records, the 39-year-old has an 'extensive' rap sheet dating back to 1999.

He seems to have been driving away from a domestic incident... Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Still dozens in hospital, including six children in a critical condition. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Most people had never even heard of Wisconsin and suddenly they're having shootings and stabbings and this incident. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Last week, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety during protests in August 2020 in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

WATCH: Shots are fired after a vehicle plows into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CIPa5xOd4U — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2021

Photos appear to show the red SUV involved in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident. Follow updates here: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

RELATED:Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen

ALSO RELATED:Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years