Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Coolest Granny in Town highlights health, fun fitness, and song & dance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 05:46
Withholding School Reports
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Today at 06:10
Rage festivals organiser says they've been treated unfairly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Greg Walsh
Today at 06:25
Do vaccinated patients receive blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Head of Western Cape Blood Services Medical Division
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays - wireless network operators to continue use of emergency spectrum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Junior doctors still waiting for internship and community service placements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tshepile Tlali - Chairperson at Junior Doctors Association Of SA (Judasa)
Today at 07:20
Western Cape budget under fire by GOOD party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How do tertiary students feel about mandatory vaccinations from 2022?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa - National Spokesperson at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Has Pick 'n Pay implemented Mandatory Vaccination for Staff? FAWU weighs in.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
thembi mazibuko
Vuka Chonco - Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions (Fawu)
Today at 09:30
Section 25 Constitutional Amendment goes to a vote today
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 09:55
Ladles of Love Fill a Pot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Appetite for comedic relief during Covid: Alfred Adriaan Live at Baxter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - Comedian at Comedian
Today at 10:30
The economics, pleasures, and dangers of online sports betting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nqobile Ndlovu
Today at 11:05
CSA's NY test match: postponed or going ahead?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shuaib Manjra
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator. 6 December 2021 5:57 PM
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines' Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town. 6 December 2021 4:54 PM
UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 6 December 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US

23 November 2021 8:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Wisconsin
Homicide
Darell Brooks
US news

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

- The incident happened on Sunday during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

- Video footage shows a red SUV driving at high speed into a band and cheerleaders, striking multiple people

A man has been charged in connection with the deaths of five people during a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday.

Darrell Brooks is facing five charges of intentional homicide and more charges are possible, say state police.

Officials believe Brooks was the driver behind the wheel of a red SUV which plowed into performers and onlookers during a festive parade in the city of Waukesha.

48 people were also injured, say authorities who on Monday named those who were killed in the incident as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Brooks was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” just before driving onto the parade route.

According to court records, the 39-year-old has an 'extensive' rap sheet dating back to 1999.

He seems to have been driving away from a domestic incident...

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Still dozens in hospital, including six children in a critical condition.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Most people had never even heard of Wisconsin and suddenly they're having shootings and stabbings and this incident.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Last week, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety during protests in August 2020 in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

RELATED:Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen

ALSO RELATED:Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years




23 November 2021 8:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Wisconsin
Homicide
Darell Brooks
US news

More from World

Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi

2 December 2021 7:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor

1 December 2021 11:25 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV

1 December 2021 9:02 AM

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

30 November 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert

29 November 2021 10:07 AM

The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT

29 November 2021 9:22 AM

Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant

28 November 2021 1:31 PM

The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

Business Opinion

Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

India's South Africa cricket tour fixtures announced despite COVID-19 cloud

6 December 2021 8:32 PM

CT traffic officers face more attacks from illegal taxi operators

6 December 2021 8:31 PM

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 expired jabs

6 December 2021 8:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA