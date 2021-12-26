Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away at 90





Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu has died

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement confirming the passing.

Tutu was an international icon who lobbied for peace and human rights on a global scale

He had previously been hospitalised and treated for prostate cancer and related infections

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and received treatment for over two decades. Image: © zixia/123rf.com

One of the world's most iconic leaders, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement confirming the passing.

The South African human rights activist and Nobel laureate was hailed as the moral compass of the nation.

For more than 20 years, he received repeated medical treatment for his prostate cancer and related infections.

Tutu was born in Klerksdorp on 7 October 1931 and celebrated his 90th birthday this year.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule in South Africa.

Tutu was ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986.

Fondly known by many as the Arch, the fearless cleric and former teacher used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of the apartheid regime.

RELATED: Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses an audience at the opening of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition on 30 June 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

After South Africa's first democratic election in 1994, Tutu headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which investigated human rights violations perpetrated under apartheid rule.

The Arch retired in 2010 and had largely withdrawn from the public eye.

He appeared in good spirits when he was spotted earlier this year getting vaccinated against Covid-19 with his wife Leah, during his 90th birthday in October and when he cast an early vote for the local government elections in November.

RELATED: PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton

Even in his retirement, he continued to speak truth to power and was a vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, women and children's rights, anti-corruption efforts, and climate justice.