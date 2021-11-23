CoCT Mayco analysis: 'Young mayor coming in with new ideas' - Prof Schwella 





Refilwe Moloto spoke to GOOD Party councillor Suzette Little to gauge the party's reaction to the new Mayco appointments in the audio below:

Prof Erwin Schwella believes the new Mayco is a fresh start and should be given a chance to prove itself

GOOD Party's Suzette Little remains highly critical of the newly formed Mayco and believes nothing has changed

Image: @geordinhl/Twitter

One should look at this from the perspective of a young mayor coming in with new ideas. Professor Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote Kollege

[Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis] is introducing what he probably believes is a balanced team to deal with these complex issues - in terms of infrastructure development, maintenance, aspects of safety and security, and many of the local government service delivery issues. Professor Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote Kollege

Schwella says it is important to remember that there are local, provincial and national spheres of government competencies.