CoCT Mayco analysis: 'Young mayor coming in with new ideas' - Prof Schwella 

23 November 2021 9:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Erwin Schwella at Hugenote Kollege in Wellington about the Mayco selection.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to GOOD Party councillor Suzette Little to gauge the party's reaction to the new Mayco appointments in the audio below:

  • Prof Erwin Schwella believes the new Mayco is a fresh start and should be given a chance to prove itself
  • GOOD Party's Suzette Little remains highly critical of the newly formed Mayco and believes nothing has changed
Image: @geordinhl/Twitter

One should look at this from the perspective of a young mayor coming in with new ideas.

Professor Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote Kollege

[Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis] is introducing what he probably believes is a balanced team to deal with these complex issues - in terms of infrastructure development, maintenance, aspects of safety and security, and many of the local government service delivery issues.

Professor Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote Kollege

Schwella says it is important to remember that there are local, provincial and national spheres of government competencies.

For the Mayco that has been introduced, obviously, not everything is perfect, but I think it is a new start.

Professor Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote Kollege



23 November 2021 9:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman

