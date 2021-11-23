Meet the therapist who gets paid to have sex with her clients





- Bea Meadow's work as a surrogate partner often requires her to get 'hands on' with her clients

- But she says she's not a sex worker in the traditional sense and the work she does is therapeutic

Image: © milkos /123rf.com

Meet Bea Meadow.

Bea gets paid to have sex with her clients, but she’s not a sex worker.

She's a relationship and intimacy coach who often works in the sphere of surrogate partner therapy.

Part of that work means that sometimes she is engaged in intimate, sexual engagement with her clients.

Bea says she views her body as a 'therapeutic tool' which can help 'extend the range of someone else's experience'.

Sara-Jayne King found out more on Weekend Breakfast.

How did you get into this line of work?

I studied dance and movement in my twenties and then later psychosexual somatics as a way to understand my own sexual traumas and it just seemed a natural progression to link the two together. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

Who are your clients?

All of my work is with people with disabilities and they come to me looking to have a sexual experience. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

They may not have had a sexual experience before, they might be mature adult virgins, they might want to increase their confidence or do work around accepting their body with the physical disability they have. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

How does what you do differ from tradition sex work?

They might look like the same thing because you're doing the same physical thing, but it's completely different. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

It's like ordering off a menu in a restaurant in the same way you'd order a list of services from a sex worker and going into the kitchen with the chef and exploring the ingredients and creating something with the chef together. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

Do your clients ever fall in love with you?

It's very common, especially with clients who have very limited sexual experience. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

Do you ever orgasm during a session with a client?

Do I experience pleasure? Sometimes. Do I orgasm? Not often, if I'm honest. Bea Meadow, Surrogate partner therapist

Click below to watch a clip from The Sessions starring Helen Hunt:

RELATED: Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?'

RELATED: Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining