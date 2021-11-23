'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks'
-
Rassie Erasmus stood up to World Rugby and paid the price
-
World Rugby is showing disrespect to Erasmus and the Springboks
World Rugby is bringing the hammer down on Rassie Erasmus for, they say, bringing the game into disrepute.
It found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.
Erasmus, who must apologise, is banned from all rugby activities for two months and all matchday activities until September 2022.
The video highlights inconsistencies in officiating; referee Nic Berry made 36 errors in the first Lions test on 24 July while Third Match Official (TMO) Marius Jonker also had a shocker.
Nevertheless, Erasmus stands accused of not following protocol in raising his concerns.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena (scroll up to listen).
It’s absolutely bizarre… There’s footage to back him [Erasmus] up… Rassie did engage with Nic Berry. However, he shot him off…Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok
Someone actually stood up to World Rugby… Referees… nobody ever sees their scorecard…Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok
Those kinds of things happen next to the field! It’s nothing new… There’s always chirping your opponent. It should be like water off a duck’s back…Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok
World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks and Rassie…Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
