'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 23 November 2021 3:15 PM
Here are consumer expert Wendy Knowler's top tips for surviving Black Friday Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 23 November 2021 3:10 PM
Meet the therapist who gets paid to have sex with her clients Sara-Jayne King speaks to relationship and intimacy coach Bea Meadow about her surrogate partner therapy work. 23 November 2021 9:50 AM
View all Local
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust' "I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso. 23 November 2021 8:13 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
View all Politics
SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt. 23 November 2021 8:58 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Suns out, buns out - local firm creates beauty range especially for your butt Sara-Jayne King speaks to Samuel Lwambwa about Habitat Cultures new range of beauty products for your derriere. 23 November 2021 9:07 AM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks'

23 November 2021 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Blitzboks
World Rugby
Refilwe Moloto
Rassie Erasmus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jonathan Mokuena

Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena.

  • Rassie Erasmus stood up to World Rugby and paid the price

  • World Rugby is showing disrespect to Erasmus and the Springboks

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

World Rugby is bringing the hammer down on Rassie Erasmus for, they say, bringing the game into disrepute.

It found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.

Erasmus, who must apologise, is banned from all rugby activities for two months and all matchday activities until September 2022.

The video highlights inconsistencies in officiating; referee Nic Berry made 36 errors in the first Lions test on 24 July while Third Match Official (TMO) Marius Jonker also had a shocker.

Nevertheless, Erasmus stands accused of not following protocol in raising his concerns.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena (scroll up to listen).

It’s absolutely bizarre… There’s footage to back him [Erasmus] up… Rassie did engage with Nic Berry. However, he shot him off…

Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok

Someone actually stood up to World Rugby… Referees… nobody ever sees their scorecard…

Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok

Those kinds of things happen next to the field! It’s nothing new… There’s always chirping your opponent. It should be like water off a duck’s back…

Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok

World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks and Rassie…

Jonathan Mokuena, former Blitzbok



23 November 2021 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Blitzboks
World Rugby
Refilwe Moloto
Rassie Erasmus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jonathan Mokuena

More from Sport

The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!

19 November 2021 4:19 PM

Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby

18 November 2021 8:45 AM

Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder

29 October 2021 1:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

28 October 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair

27 October 2021 7:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic

27 October 2021 7:45 AM

Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

26 October 2021 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

25 October 2021 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?

22 October 2021 5:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t

22 November 2021 7:49 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?

22 November 2021 3:39 PM

John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance

18 November 2021 1:48 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?'

17 November 2021 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?

17 November 2021 9:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'

16 November 2021 2:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study

15 November 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Helen Zille: 'We had no idea that support would come from the EFF'

'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'

Business Politics

George floods: 'Lots of informal settlement homes totally wrecked'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sars extends filing season deadline for non-provisional taxpayers to 2 Dec

23 November 2021 8:56 PM

SANBS needs five days' blood supply ahead of holiday season

23 November 2021 7:44 PM

SA's Black Coffee bags major Grammy nomination

23 November 2021 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA