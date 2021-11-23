Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc





Only fully vaccinated Kenyans will be allowed in certain public spaces from 21 December, meaning unvaccinated people will be banned from places such as bars, restaurants, flights, and public transport.

Unvaccinated Kenyans will also be barred from hospital visits and all government buildings.

© angellodeco/123rf.com

That gives 20 million Kenyans less than a month to get their shots.

Only about 6.4 million people - Less than 10% of the population – have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

