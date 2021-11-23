Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
Only fully vaccinated Kenyans will be allowed in certain public spaces from 21 December, meaning unvaccinated people will be banned from places such as bars, restaurants, flights, and public transport.
Unvaccinated Kenyans will also be barred from hospital visits and all government buildings.
That gives 20 million Kenyans less than a month to get their shots.
Only about 6.4 million people - Less than 10% of the population – have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
RELATED: Covid in Kenya: Government gives 20 million a month to get vaccinated – BBC
Zain Johnson interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish about the stories making headlines on the Continent (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168491765_doctor-preparing-vial-of-vaccine-injection-for-the-vaccination-plan-against-diseases-in-kenya-inject.html?vti=medjjie0esnr8091xu-1-2
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.Read More
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent
John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More