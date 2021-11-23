Here are consumer expert Wendy Knowler's top tips for surviving Black Friday
- Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer queries every Wednesday afternoon on CapeTalk
- You can email Wendy your consumer queries to consumer@knowler.co.za
Gearing up to secure some Black Friday bargains?
Beware, says CapeTalk's consumer expert, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
The retail discount extravaganza known as Black Friday is less than five days away, and Knowler shares her top tips for surviving the annual promo fest.
Research, research, research.
Don’t get taken in by the hype and don’t fall into the trap of believing that Black Friday itself is the only time to find a good deal.
Do your research and compare, where necessary, to make sure you really are getting the best price.
You can use sites such as pricecheck.co.za to do this.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Set up online accounts in advance.
Go to the sites of retailers you are likely to buy from and set up your online account in advance. This will include filling in your details, setting up your preferred delivery address and receiving a log-in and password. Doing this ahead of time means you will be able to buy quickly when deals go live.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Plan what you can afford to avoid being tempted into spending more than you have.
Separate your needs from your wants Put your must-haves, or your wants into the basket, and wait a bit, preferably 24 hours, before checking out.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Compare prices.
Look for the item on other online stores that offer similar products and compare prices before committing. You may just find another bargain. Use those loyalty rewards. You may have some points, discounts or cashback offers due to you. Make sure to use these to your advantage.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
