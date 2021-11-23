Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears
- The decision to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole is being scrutinised in court
- The DA, Helen Suzman Foundation, and AfriForum are presenting a special motion opposing the former president's medical parole
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued in the High Court in Pretoria that former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole was not justified.
The DA, Helen Suzman Foundation, and AfriForum have been presenting special arguments on why Zuma's medical parole must be reviewed and set aside.
RELATED: Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole
DA lawyer Advocate Ismail Jamie says that just because someone is ill it doesn't get them a free pass out of jail.
Zuma was released on medical parole two months ago after former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser overturned the medical parole board's recommendation not to release him.
"The mere fact that you are ill or incapacitated does not mean you get a free pass out of jail", Jamie argued.
RELATED: Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole
Jamie says Fraser's decision to release Zuma was unlawful and unconstitutional and should therefore be set aside.
He argues that Fraser did not give any valid reason to justify Zuma's release after the parole board's denied the application.
The DA's argument basically... is that Zuma's release on medical parole did not meet the requirements which are set out in the law that an offender must be suffering from a terminal disease or illness that is irreversible and will lead to imminent death within a period of time.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They also cited that a person must be physically incapacitated as a result of the illness/injury and limited to daily activity which means they can't take care of themselves which means that they can't take care of themselves.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They say in Zuma's case, that is not the case here. Instead, advocate Jamie says the Medical Parole Advisory Board did not grant Zuma parole in the first place because he did not meet the requirements. He says according to Zuma's parole medical records, which were provided to the board, he suffers from multiple comorbidities which can be brought under control by his treatment.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
So Jamie says, Zuma has also been in the public before and after his arrest and did not look like someone who is terminally ill or incapacitated.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
