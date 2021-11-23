Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas
-
There has been a rise in new infections, specifically in Pretoria
-
The fourth wave is expected nationally around Christmas or New Year, about two weeks after people start moving for the holidays
Covid-19 infections are ticking up again, especially in Gauteng.
The rise in new infections is particularly notable in Tshwane among 10 to 29-year-olds, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The NICD has identified a Covid-19 outbreak among students at the Tshwane University of Technology.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).
The increase is mainly in Pretoria… So that makes it very hard to say this is the beginning of a fourth wave…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
On the 16th of December, people start moving… That is why so many scientists say that around Christmas or New Year is when we may see a surge in cases…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Two things that are going to save us from harsh lockdown measures would be vaccination… and to stick voluntarily to mask-wearing and social distancing…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Alcohol restrictions? We mostly see those over December.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158958862_an-elderly-woman-in-a-christmas-cap-and-a-medical-mask-concept-congratulate-your-parents-and-loved-o.html?term=santa%2Bsurgical%2Bmask&vti=n0csrjxsg45xno4l7e-1-67
