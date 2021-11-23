George floods: 'Lots of informal settlement homes totally wrecked'





George and the surrounding areas are still suffering power and water cuts in the aftermath of floods.

On Monday, the George municipality urged residents to stay home if possible.

Water trucks have been dispatched as flooding has seriously damaged water infrastructure.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers, who are assisting in flood-hit areas (scroll up to listen).

In the informal settlements, lots of people’s homes are totally wrecked. Their furniture, their bedding, their matrasses, their clothing, their food, their roofs, their walls – totally destroyed… Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers

We set up the magistrates’ court as a facility… where soup kitchens could collect food items in bulk… People in those camps haven’t eaten in quite some time… Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers