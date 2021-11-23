Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
The rand slumped to its weakest level against the US dollar in almost 12 months on Tuesday morning.
It traded at R15.85 as the dollar rallied - the local currency's worst performance since November 2020.
RELATED: Rand slumps to worst level since March
The rand was affected by events in the US, where President Joe Biden backed Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell for a second term.
Powell pledged to use the tools of the central bank "to support the economy and a strong labour market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched".
Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
The big theme all year has been US inflation - how far is it going to accelerate, how quickly is it going to come down... It's accelerated further than people thought...John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
So US interest rates are on their way up, the dollar is stronger and everything is walking in front of the strong dollar.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
It's true that the rand is the weakest in one year, but at just under R16 not looking particularly weak... In the past four months it's weakened from 'over' levels to more moderate territory... There's nothing surprising about the levels where we are now.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
A reason to be more negative is actually the drop-off in commodity prices says Cairns.
That's taking away a major positive not only for the rand but for South Africa as well. We should put that in the context of of an economy that is experiencing massive capital flight... that has been disguised by this record run in commodity prices that has boosted our exports.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Part of this is due to global fundamentals... This year as we've seen US rates rise we've seen capital leaving emerging markets generally... South Africa has got problems, but other emerging markets have even bigger problems...John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to Cairns' analysis in detail below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer
Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.Read More
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'
"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.Read More
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'
The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.Read More
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?
John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More
More from Local
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
Here are consumer expert Wendy Knowler's top tips for surviving Black Friday
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
George floods: 'Lots of informal settlement homes totally wrecked'
Mandy Wiener interviews Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers, who are assisting in flood-hit areas.Read More
Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Meet the therapist who gets paid to have sex with her clients
Sara-Jayne King speaks to relationship and intimacy coach Bea Meadow about her surrogate partner therapy work.Read More
Suns out, buns out - local firm creates beauty range especially for your butt
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Samuel Lwambwa about Habitat Cultures new range of beauty products for your derriere.Read More
Officials assess extent of damages and begin repairs in George as rain eases
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Kristy Kolberg, a journalist at the George Herald.Read More
Convicted rapist elected as Kannaland mayor could pose risk to children - CGE
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Commission for Gender Equality's Javu Baloyi.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More