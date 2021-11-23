Helen Zille: 'We had no idea that support would come from the EFF'





Helen Zille joins John to discuss the unexpected results that arose out of the country's 6th municipal elections, the unprecedented coalition negotiations that these imposed on South African politics, and her impression of the “extraordinary results” that define where we stand today and ultimately what the municipal elections say about the larger political arena going forward.

The way the voting has gone in metros such as Johannesburg yesterday.

We genuinely had no inkling at all. We were hoping that we would get all of the opposition parties together to work on a position coalition to get into government. We wanted a strong majority opposition coalition, but we had no idea that support would come from the EFF. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

It's an extraordinary situation, it really is. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

All in all, we are extraordinarily taken aback by the haul of metros that we got in the negotiations and in the voting yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

We wouldn't have thought in a month of Sundays that we could get eThekwini. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

In Richards Bay, for example, she says the DA had been in talks with the IFP at one stage but then the party pulled out and began negotiating with the ANC.

Then the IFP had a massive fight with the ANC...and the IFP pulled out of and began voting with us. SO these things happen out of left field and you cannot predict. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

She expresses the DA's general concerns about shaky coalitions.

What we are nervous about is being in inchoate, unprincipled, shaky, flakey coalitions that haven't got any broad coalition agreement to back them up where you have to live from council meeting to council meeting renegotiating - instead of having stable, reliable five-year run with solid partners that share your values. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Helen Zille was announced as the DA's new Federal Council chairperson on 20 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.