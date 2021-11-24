5 simple steps to kickstart that summer workout plan





Fitness guru Steve Mulula outlines the 5 steps to improving your vitality and by extension getting into the shape you are striving for

It is a process and not an event, says Steve

He says many people want to lose weight for reasons of vanity - but vitality is the key

You need to ask why you want to lose weight - and not just how to do it he says

Image: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Wasanga chats to Steve Mululu, co-founder of Dream Body Fitness Wellness Centre in Sunninghill, Joburg about 5 easy steps to help you get into a workout plan and how to effectively stick to it.

Steve is a body transformation specialist and a man on a mission to bring about change in the lives of millions of people seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness is part of wellness. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

Steve believes a holistic approach is needed when it comes to diet and fitness.

Most overweight people are not lazy, they just don't know what to do. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

We focus on imparting knowledge than just physical exercise. if I can get your head right, your body will come in line with that. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

What are the 5 ways to do this?

We have what we call the 5 Ps of weight loss or the 5 Ps of wellness. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

1. Purpose

Why do you want to lose weight is the first question, he says.

People are very focused on the how rather than the why. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

Do you want to lose weight because you want to fit in your skinny jeans? Do you want to lose weight because you are going on holiday? Do you want to lose weight for an upcoming ceremony?

Those are very strong motivations for the next 6 to 12 weeks - but what happens after that? Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

He says the yo-yo effect is common.

Most South Africans lose weight and put it back on four times a year. They lose the same 5kgs over and over for the last five years - and of course, the debit order. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

He believes there are two reasons people want to lose weight.

There's vanity and there's vitality. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

Many people may focus on vanity as the reason but others also realise that vitality needs to be improved, he notes. They come to the gym because they are not feeling well, are feeling fatigued, low in energy, and want to live a better quality of life.

He says this is the important factor for inspiration.

2. Process

Losing weight is not an event, it is a journey. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

He says we need to have a look at the small bad habits that have become part of our lives and work out how to shift those.

Eating that bagel in the morning, sleeping that extra hour which makes us rushed, watching that extra hour of television, that extra glass of wine...these are all processes. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

Take a look at some small habits you can take out of your life, he suggests making the process easier.

Automatically your life will fall into place without you fighting it at all. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

3. Planning

Planning your life is the way to succeed he believes.

In order to eat healthily, he says, one needs to take the time to plan and prepare meals - such as taking a prepared packed lunch to work.

You are never too busy to plan and prepare meals, he adds. Meal prep is essential so that you don't end up grabbing unhealthy convenience options such as takeaways.

4. People

The people in your inner circle determine who you are. You are the sum total of the 5 people you hang out with. Steve Mululu, Co-Founder - Dream Body Fitness

He says this is not discriminating against body types ut you need to inspire your loved ones to become healthy.

5. Persistence

Because it is a process and not an event there may be weeks when you cannot see results, but this is when you need to persist and keep going, he says.