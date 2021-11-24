Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'





Consumers, armed with their phones, are looking for the very best instore and online deals this Black Friday

Game’s deals launch today and end on the 30th

It promises to beat any price on any item from any store by 10%

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

South African consumers want the best of online and in-person shopping, according to a survey by Game Stores.

In other words, despite the stratospheric rise in e-commerce since the start of the pandemic, retailers will be sure to offer great deals to shoppers who make it to their stores.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.

They spoke about the trends among South African shoppers and whether they are preferring online shopping over physically going to shops (scroll up to listen).

At nine o clock today all our shops will open, and customers will have that magical leaflet in their hands… Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing - Game

Consumers are looking for The Deal. They’ve got their phones at the ready… Even down to who is offering the cheapest box of Choice Assorted this year. We’re making sure we’re beating every price with our Price Beat Promise this November and December… Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing - Game