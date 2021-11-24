Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality





Residents in George have been facing power cuts and water outages in the aftermath of the flash floods earlier this week

The municipality is still assessing the cost of the damage while assisting with humanitarian relief efforts

The George Municipality says it has identified more than 800 families who require assistance after their informal structures were damaged by flash floods.

In addition, the Fire and Emergency Services department is aware of 26 formal houses that were flooded during the storm on Monday.

George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose says the families and structures worst hit by the floods are located in informal settlements.

She says various humanitarian relief organisations are currently working to assist affected families in George.

The municipality is urging members of the public to direct their donations to the Garden Route Food Pantry which will be assisting in the area.

Any donations of food, blankets, clothing, mattresses, bedding, toiletries can be delivered to the Garden Route Food Pantry located at 1 Glaze Street, next door to Takelot depot.

Contact Carl on 0828260731 or the municipality's emergency centre on 044 8016300 to make any arrangements for donations.

Municipal officials are working to repair extensive damage to water pipes, power lines, and road infrastructure in the area.

According to Edwards-Klose, George recorded a total of 148.5 mm of rainfall between Monday and Wednesday morning of which 105 mm fell in the early hours of Monday morning.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

