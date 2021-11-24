Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality
- Residents in George have been facing power cuts and water outages in the aftermath of the flash floods earlier this week
- The municipality is still assessing the cost of the damage while assisting with humanitarian relief efforts
The George Municipality says it has identified more than 800 families who require assistance after their informal structures were damaged by flash floods.
In addition, the Fire and Emergency Services department is aware of 26 formal houses that were flooded during the storm on Monday.
George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose says the families and structures worst hit by the floods are located in informal settlements.
She says various humanitarian relief organisations are currently working to assist affected families in George.
The municipality is urging members of the public to direct their donations to the Garden Route Food Pantry which will be assisting in the area.
Any donations of food, blankets, clothing, mattresses, bedding, toiletries can be delivered to the Garden Route Food Pantry located at 1 Glaze Street, next door to Takelot depot.
Contact Carl on 0828260731 or the municipality's emergency centre on 044 8016300 to make any arrangements for donations.
Municipal officials are working to repair extensive damage to water pipes, power lines, and road infrastructure in the area.
According to Edwards-Klose, George recorded a total of 148.5 mm of rainfall between Monday and Wednesday morning of which 105 mm fell in the early hours of Monday morning.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Both our civil and our electrotechnical teams have been working around the clock to restore power and water services to the city.Chantel Edwards Klose, Communications Manager - George Municipality
We're aware of over 26 formal houses that got flooded and we've been assessing informal structures and have to date a list of 800 families that need assistance after flood damage.Chantel Edwards Klose, Communications Manager - George Municipality
Certain streets in the CBD have been hard hit with stormwater systems that were completely flooded and the affected housing.Chantel Edwards Klose, Communications Manager - George Municipality
The need is in our informal areas where water has literally run through people's informal structures so they are now sitting with wet bedding, wet clothing, wet blankets.Chantel Edwards Klose, Communications Manager - George Municipality
Source : https://www.facebook.com/george.municipality/photos/pcb.6842613229097024/6842607599097587/
