Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA
- Black Friday is a trend South Africa imported from America in 2014
- Bureau of Market Research analysis shows that the introduction of this 'tradition' has had an enormous impact on consumer buying and retailers as well
- In 2017 R15 billion sales were recorded over and above normal November levels
Black Friday is a shopping tradition that we imported from the United States.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.
Van Aardt says the trends have changed considerably since first introduced in South Africa in 2014.
For example, when you look at November 2013 and before that, there was no real spike in retail sales, and the first blip that we saw was in 2014 with the formal introduction [of Black Friday] and it grew substantially especially towards 2019.Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research
He says this buying pattern increased until 2019.
In 2019 there was about R15 billion additional sales on top of the normal November sales so it really caught on in South Africa among consumers.Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research
He says Black Friday has an enormous impact on retailers when studying big data.
In 2014 it spiked an additional three days of shopping among consumers so that already had some impact on retailers. Looking at 2019, just before the Covid hit, it actually gave rise to 26 additional days in November of extra shopping.Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research
He says the impact on retailers who were struggling with the effects of tough economic times made a lot of extra sales.
But the most important impact at that stage was that instead of having a festive season just covering December, suddenly you have got a festive season that already starts about mid-November going right through to January.Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research
The bulk of goods being sold in 2019 were imported he notes but says as South Africans are moving towards buying more essential items such as food and clothing, those are being increasingly manufactured in South Africa.
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
