Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The Momentous science of success - crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ray White
Today at 17:05
DMRE abandons fight over Mining Charter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patrick Leydon
Today at 17:20
Eskom and Andre de Ruyter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:45
CONSTELLATIONS returns to Spier this summer with magical fireside encounters under a starry sky
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey - Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 24 November 2021 3:41 PM
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 24 November 2021 1:56 PM
View all Local
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson. 24 November 2021 12:02 PM
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana. 24 November 2021 11:23 AM
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust' "I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso. 23 November 2021 8:13 PM
View all Politics
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebastian Alexander of National Debt Advisors. 24 November 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends. 24 November 2021 10:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA

24 November 2021 10:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Shopping
Black Friday
Consumers
Retailers
Bureau of Market Research

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.
  • Black Friday is a trend South Africa imported from America in 2014
  • Bureau of Market Research analysis shows that the introduction of this 'tradition' has had an enormous impact on consumer buying and retailers as well
  • In 2017 R15 billion sales were recorded over and above normal November levels
Hundreds of shoppers rush to the tech section in Game Canal Walk on 23 November 2018 for Black Friday deals. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that we imported from the United States.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.

Van Aardt says the trends have changed considerably since first introduced in South Africa in 2014.

For example, when you look at November 2013 and before that, there was no real spike in retail sales, and the first blip that we saw was in 2014 with the formal introduction [of Black Friday] and it grew substantially especially towards 2019.

Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research

He says this buying pattern increased until 2019.

In 2019 there was about R15 billion additional sales on top of the normal November sales so it really caught on in South Africa among consumers.

Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research

He says Black Friday has an enormous impact on retailers when studying big data.

In 2014 it spiked an additional three days of shopping among consumers so that already had some impact on retailers. Looking at 2019, just before the Covid hit, it actually gave rise to 26 additional days in November of extra shopping.

Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research

He says the impact on retailers who were struggling with the effects of tough economic times made a lot of extra sales.

But the most important impact at that stage was that instead of having a festive season just covering December, suddenly you have got a festive season that already starts about mid-November going right through to January.

Prof Carl van Aardt, Research Director - Bureau of Market Research

The bulk of goods being sold in 2019 were imported he notes but says as South Africans are moving towards buying more essential items such as food and clothing, those are being increasingly manufactured in South Africa.




24 November 2021 10:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Shopping
Black Friday
Consumers
Retailers
Bureau of Market Research

More from The Big Breakfast Broadcast

How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes'

30 September 2021 10:08 AM

Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos

28 April 2021 1:25 PM

The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'

28 April 2021 8:34 AM

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Theatre has gone through wars and pandemics and will always survive'

28 April 2021 7:34 AM

Baxter Theatre Marketing Manager Fahiem Stellenboom talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the theatre has survived the past few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'

24 February 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?

24 February 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto shone the spotlight on SA's STEM education as part of Wednesday's Big Breakfast Broadcast on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

27 January 2021 9:37 AM

For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

Business

How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study

Local Politics

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SIU: None of the service providers in R431m PPE contract were accredited

24 November 2021 4:56 PM

WC police launch 16 Days of Activism against GBV, child abuse

24 November 2021 4:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: eThekwini councillors hold another sitting after chaos

24 November 2021 3:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA