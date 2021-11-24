Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago





Freddie Mercury died on 24 November 1991 at his home in London following complications from AIDS.

His death at 45 came the day after he made his HIV status publicly known.

Mercury is regarded as one of Rock’s greatest singers and performers.

His band Queen scored 40 Top 40 hits in the UK and a worldwide number one with “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

“Where were you when Freddy Mercury died?” asks Pippa Hudson from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Tune in for what promises to be an emotional trip down memory lane.