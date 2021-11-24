Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago
Freddie Mercury died on 24 November 1991 at his home in London following complications from AIDS.
His death at 45 came the day after he made his HIV status publicly known.
Mercury is regarded as one of Rock’s greatest singers and performers.
His band Queen scored 40 Top 40 hits in the UK and a worldwide number one with “Bohemian Rhapsody”.
“Where were you when Freddy Mercury died?” asks Pippa Hudson from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Tune in for what promises to be an emotional trip down memory lane.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51343523_vienna-austria-august-08-2015-freddie-mercury-figurine-at-madame-tussauds-wax-museum-.html?vti=loumu3z7inppwxrw9o-1-10
More from Entertainment
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa.Read More
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman
702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night.Read More
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why
Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.Read More
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwideRead More
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film
Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.Read More