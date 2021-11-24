Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive





- Dreading the forthcoming festive season? Click to listen as clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares tips on how to handle the next few weeks of celebrations

- Cultivate gratitude attitude, minimise expectations and limit your booze intake - some expert tips on surviving the festive season

© rawpixel/123rf.com

There's no doubt that it's been another tough year for people all over the world.

Coronavirus has continued to wreak havoc, claiming jobs, lives, and livelihoods.

For many, the forthcoming festive season will be the first one without a loved one, for others, the extravagances of previous years simply won't be possible.

Then there's the issue of seeing family and friends after months - who has vaccinated and who hasn't? How do we approach these awkward realities?

Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.

The most important thing is to try and have an attitude of gratitude and also one of compassion. Bryan Hellmann, Principal clinical psychologist - Bryan Hellmann Therapy

Be grateful for what we DO have, what IS around, who HAS survived. Bryan Hellmann, Principal clinical psychologist - Bryan Hellmann Therapy

Hellmann says where possible we should use the festive period to 'reboot'.

Almost switch off and switch back on again so we can all reconnect and get out of our heads. Bryan Hellmann, Principal clinical psychologist - Bryan Hellmann Therapy

Be aware too, says Hellmann of different expressions of feelings.

There are a lot of feelings of anger, of sadness, of loss. Bryan Hellmann, Principal clinical psychologist - Bryan Hellmann Therapy

When you feel worked up or triggered, just breathe through it and remind yourself of that attitude of gratitude. Bryan Hellmann, Principal clinical psychologist - Bryan Hellmann Therapy

RELATED:'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health