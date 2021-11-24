'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
- The pipeline upgrade was completed last weekend ahead of time says the CoCT Water and Sanitation Dept communications manager
- The pipeline upgrade aims to improve water pressure and supply in the Khayelitsha area
Last week the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption for a few days until Monday 22 November while it inserted a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project to strengthen the water supply to Khayelitsha residents.
RELATED: Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana and thanked residents in the area for reducing their water usage during the upgrade.
It forms part of the Baden-Powell Bulk Water Supply Project and will boost the water supply to Khayelitsha considerably he adds.
This booster pipeline will assist the eastern side of Khayelitsha where the water pressure and supply have been a bit low.Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department
In addition to boosting water pressure and supply in that area, he says, it will also ensure the future increased water demands as the City grows.
The work that was done over the weekend was done quite well. There was good planning and great teamwork. The project was even completed well ahead of timeFarouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department
We had minimal service interruptions. Only three areas in Stellenbosch, at the Cape Town Film Studio and Amazon were affected and they were warned ahead of time.Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders
Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have
Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA.Read More
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive
Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.Read More
Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality.Read More
Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
'The drop-off in commodity prices is more of a reason to be negative.' The Money Show interviews RMB's John Cairns.Read More
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
More from Politics
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'
"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.Read More
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'
The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.Read More
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety.Read More
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children.Read More
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More