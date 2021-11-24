'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade





The pipeline upgrade was completed last weekend ahead of time says the CoCT Water and Sanitation Dept communications manager

The pipeline upgrade aims to improve water pressure and supply in the Khayelitsha area

Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Last week the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption for a few days until Monday 22 November while it inserted a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project to strengthen the water supply to Khayelitsha residents.

RELATED: Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT

Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana and thanked residents in the area for reducing their water usage during the upgrade.

It forms part of the Baden-Powell Bulk Water Supply Project and will boost the water supply to Khayelitsha considerably he adds.

This booster pipeline will assist the eastern side of Khayelitsha where the water pressure and supply have been a bit low. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

In addition to boosting water pressure and supply in that area, he says, it will also ensure the future increased water demands as the City grows.

The work that was done over the weekend was done quite well. There was good planning and great teamwork. The project was even completed well ahead of time Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department