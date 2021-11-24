How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
- The underground 'sand dam' stretches over 400km
- It's depth varies from 40 metres deep in some parts to 15 metres deep in others
- All open spaces in the city act as recharge zones allowing natural rainwater to flow underground int the sand aquifer below
Capetonians will remember the dark days of Day Zero where we were on the brink of running out of water. Well, a new scientific study suggests that the solution is not in the skies but underground.
The massive Cape Flats Aquifer could be used as an underground storage facility for treated sewage water and stormwater that normally runs off into the sea.
UCT's Environmental & Geographical science Depts' Kevin Winter is the co-author of the study and chats to Zain Johnson about the findings.
How big are Cape Town's aquifers?
They stretch over an area of about 400 square km - but the depth varies quite a bit and in parts is as much as 40 metres deep and in other parts 15 metres.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
In essence, it is a very large underground sand dam.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
He likens an aquifer to digging in the sand on a beach and finding water underneath the sand.
It is called 'recharge' which refers to the replenishing of groundwater through natural elements such as rainfall.
It is water that is literally running underground. Water falls from the sky and finds its way into the sand or soil and it gets down to the bottom of a layer which is usually as in our case a shelf of shale rock that runs through most of the bottom of this aquifer.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
It is like filling up a bucket that has sand in it and the water falls below the level of the sand.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
But the water flows very slowly through this large sand aquifer, almost like a filter system, he explains. The water can then be removed at various places but it would also find its way into the sea as well.
This is not a new project by any means. This is something the City has been examining for many years and if you look at some of the papers it goes back almost 40 years.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
He recounts a good example of one aquifer that has been 'recharged' or replenished 'unnaturally by treated stormwater and wastewater in the Atlantis area that has been going on for a long time.
Now what the City is trying to do is explore how to recharge it [the Cape Flats Aquifer] artificially - in other words to allow water to be injected from a treated wastewater plant and that could include stormwater at some stage too.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
But at a natural scale, any open spaces such as Table Mountain are also recharge zones as water flows off the mountains and goes underground, and travels through the aquifer. This can happen very slowly.
The more and more open ground we have in our city, the more those act as recharge zones where water can filter from the surface into the sand aquifer below.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders
Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have
Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA.Read More
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive
Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.Read More
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More
Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality.Read More
Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
'The drop-off in commodity prices is more of a reason to be negative.' The Money Show interviews RMB's John Cairns.Read More
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
More from Politics
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'
"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.Read More
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'
The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.Read More
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety.Read More
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children.Read More
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More