Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha
- Personal finance expert Moeshfieka Botha has warned against reckless spending this Black Friday
- She says going into debt for Black Friday deals is not a wise move
Buying items on credit this Black Friday could end up costing you more in the long run, says personal finance expert Moeshfieka Botha.
Botha has urged consumers to first take careful stock of their finances before spending for Black Friday.
She says using credit for 'specials' or 'bargains' may come back to bite.
The debt specialist has made an example of how Black Friday credit can have long-term consequences.
According to Botha, taking a personal loan of R5,000 over 24 months with an interest rate of 27% adds up to a repayment of R10,800.
"We have to be really looking at what the real cost of a Black Friday special is", she warns.
Her advice to consumers who plan on splurging on deals? "Just acknowledge your financial situation" and create a budget. "Write it down and add it up. You must have a clear idea of where yo are for you to be able to go forward".
Research has shown that people are going to do Black Friday on credit. 60% of South Africans have actually reported that they will be going and looking for those specials and those bargains for Black Friday but they are going to be using credit. That has to beg the question: Is anybody then really saving on Black Friday specials?Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and personal finance expert
Black Friday last year showed us that people were using Black Friday specials to fill up their pantries more than anything else.Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and personal finance expert
Consumers have about 25% less income and 25% more debt than they had 5 years ago... It doesn't put the South African consumer in a very good space.Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and personal finance expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadymvdrobot/vadymvdrobot1505/vadymvdrobot150500171/39719730-upset-man-holding-credit-card-with-laptop-on-background.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive
Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.Read More
Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.Read More
Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.Read More
5 simple steps to kickstart that summer workout plan
Wasanga Mehana chats to Steve Mululu, co-founder of Dream Body Fitness Wellness Centre.Read More
Meet the therapist who gets paid to have sex with her clients
Sara-Jayne King speaks to relationship and intimacy coach Bea Meadow about her surrogate partner therapy work.Read More
Suns out, buns out - local firm creates beauty range especially for your butt
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Samuel Lwambwa about Habitat Cultures new range of beauty products for your derriere.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More