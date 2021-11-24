Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have





- With growing numbers of learners matriculating, the pressure is on to create employment opportunities for SA's youth

- Many are unable to secure positions they are qualified for because of a lack of basic workforce skills says education expert Dion Reddy

In the first quarter of 2021, South Africa’s unemployment rate inched up to 32.6% - the highest rate of unemployment in the country in 13 years.

The figures are made more concerning by the fact that record numbers of learners are moving through our education system every year.

That puts massive pressure on our economic landscape to create more jobs say education expert Dion Reddy.

He says that while there are those with a matric, and even university graduates, who might have the right education requirements for certain jobs, many are unable to secure positions they are qualified for because of a lack of basic workforce skills.

Reddy joined CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango to talk about the youth unemployment crisis.

Reddy says skills such as knowing how to put together a CV, understanding the ins and outs of business communication, reading payslips, might seem to be an obvious prerequisite for the working world.

Because of our unjust past, says Reddy, the majority of South Africans do not have the privilege of generational knowledge and advice to help guide them through.

School doesn't teach you how to make up a CV, university doesn't teach you how to make up a CV, that's something we thing people know. Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace

Learn how to sell yourself in an interview. Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace

Reddy says while policymakers and business leaders are focussed on reducing unemployment and driving up investment and growth, the root of the issue must also be dealt with.

We're looking for a quick fix, when we should be looking for a long-term solution. Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace

