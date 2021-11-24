Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have
- With growing numbers of learners matriculating, the pressure is on to create employment opportunities for SA's youth
- Many are unable to secure positions they are qualified for because of a lack of basic workforce skills says education expert Dion Reddy
In the first quarter of 2021, South Africa’s unemployment rate inched up to 32.6% - the highest rate of unemployment in the country in 13 years.
The figures are made more concerning by the fact that record numbers of learners are moving through our education system every year.
That puts massive pressure on our economic landscape to create more jobs say education expert Dion Reddy.
He says that while there are those with a matric, and even university graduates, who might have the right education requirements for certain jobs, many are unable to secure positions they are qualified for because of a lack of basic workforce skills.
Reddy joined CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango to talk about the youth unemployment crisis.
Reddy says skills such as knowing how to put together a CV, understanding the ins and outs of business communication, reading payslips, might seem to be an obvious prerequisite for the working world.
Because of our unjust past, says Reddy, the majority of South Africans do not have the privilege of generational knowledge and advice to help guide them through.
School doesn't teach you how to make up a CV, university doesn't teach you how to make up a CV, that's something we thing people know.Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace
Learn how to sell yourself in an interview.Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace
RELATED:Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%
Reddy says while policymakers and business leaders are focussed on reducing unemployment and driving up investment and growth, the root of the issue must also be dealt with.
We're looking for a quick fix, when we should be looking for a long-term solution.Dion Reddy, Education expert - Optimi Workplace
RELATED: No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov
More from Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders
Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive
Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.Read More
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More
Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality.Read More
Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
'The drop-off in commodity prices is more of a reason to be negative.' The Money Show interviews RMB's John Cairns.Read More
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More