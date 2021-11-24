DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests
- The Department of Basic Education has reminded South African educators of the code of professional ethics that governs their field
- An annual report for 2020/21 found that 11 teachers were fired for professional and unethical misconduct cases
A total of 11 teachers have been fired by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and removed indefinitely from the Register of Educators for the 2020/21 financial year.
The teachers were found guilty of a range of charges, including sexual misconduct, according to the South African Council of Educators (SACE).
Of the 11 teachers that were axed, five of the cases were for sexual misconduct, followed by two for severe assault of learners.
Overall, the council says it received 443 cases of misconduct against educators for the 2020/21 financial year.
SACE told members of Parliament on Tuesday that the top categories of professional and unethical misconduct cases against educators during the period under review are corporal punishment and assault, sexual misconduct, rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and sexual harassment, as well as verbal abuse or use of improper language, victimisation, harassment and defamation.
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department is very concerned by how some teachers have abandoned their ethical and professional standards.
We are concerned. We are dealing with these offences at a time when GBV is a serious matter. Also, the issue of corporal punishment.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
[SACE is] the same organisation that gets these teachers to sign their code of ethics which binds them to the highest professional standard as they get to work but it seems like when they get to schools they forget all that and they start getting involved in activities that land them into trouble... some of them are fired and other investigations are still going on.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
This was a presentation of an annual report of our entities... the report was in relation to the work done in the 2020/2021 financial year so those figures would accurate in terms of them covering the period under review.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200606606/149505951-johannesburg-south-africa-october-26-2011-african-children-in-primary-school-classroom.jpg
