Politics

DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon

24 November 2021 4:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Tony Leon
DA mayors
Guateng metros

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,
  • Former DA leader Tony Leon says the party won't have an easy time governing in Gauteng
  • DA mayors have been elected in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Mogale City after unexpected support from ActionSA and the EFF
Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon. Picture: EWN.

Former DA leader Tony Leon says it won't be an easy journey for the DA candidates who won mayoral posts in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and other Gauteng municipalities.

The DA's candidates were voted in as mayors in the three major metros after receiving unexpected votes from the EFF and ActionSA.

Leon says although the DA has managed to snatch mayoral chains from the ANC in the top metros, it will still be difficult to govern in municipalities where the ruling party has deployed cadres in order to established a "deep state".

He says ANC deployees within DA-run municipalities have "absolutely no incentive" to make a DA government or opposition government successful.

I think the ANC has succeeded in establishing a deep state inside most of those municipal administrations which they lost control of on Monday and Tuesday, and while the politicians were ejected from the mayoralty and the Excos on the ANC side, all those officials, all those cadres who were deployed deep into the administration remain.

Tony Leon, former DA leader

RELATED: Helen Zille: 'We had no idea that support would come from the EFF'

He predicts that the DA mayors will have a hard time passing budgets when the time comes around in June next year.

Leon says he's also watching the EFF and ActionSA closely to see if their game plan is to support or disrupt the DA-led administrations.

"They can't collapse these administrations five minutes after installing them otherwise they will just look ridiculous", he tells CapeTalk.

"The EFF and ActionSA don't have as much power as they appear to have", he adds.

The biggest hurdle you will face - there will be two - the one is to pass a budget... the mayors do have about six months to start moving along and doing things and launching projects... they can create quite a strong following wind for success, then, of course, they have to pass the budget and that does require majority so they've got some issues.

Tony Leon, former DA leader

I think the people who lifted them into power, the two other opposition parties - the EFF and Action SA - have also got some problems because I think they were tactically very clever with what they did and we've seen these dramatic results but I don't know if they have an overall strategy, maybe they do.

Tony Leon, former DA leader

I think it's going to be very hard, I think it will be easier in some jurisdictions than in others.

Tony Leon, former DA leader

I think we're seeing the unravelling of the ANC, that's a big political fact. How the DA with its mayors deals with this fact administratively... obviously they've got to do their very best and it is going to be dangerous but I think there are some opportunities, and they need to take full advantage of the power that they've got and the opportunity that they have long or short though it may be.

Tony Leon, former DA leader



