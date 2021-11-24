Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
There is no doubt that Champagne is one of the most iconic, prestigious, unique, universal, outlying, and fiercely proud brands in the world. It was accidentally discovered, centuries ago, by the winemakers (today’s renowned Champagne Houses) and made famous in France by the then King Hugh Capet who started serving Champagne during official dinners at the Royal Palace. In 1715, the Duke of Orléans introduced it to the rich and famous and it has, ever since, remained the only variety of wine associated with quality, status, and success.
For Absa, Champagne describes the same commitment to success, that exists between the Bank and its clients. It is, in fact against this backdrop that the Bank started the Absa Champagne Festival twenty years ago. Known today as the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, the event celebrates the successes of the Bank’s clients across the length and breadth of Africa.
“The past two years have brought about many obstacles, but also many great stories of bravery, triumph, and resilience of the human spirit. Our tenacity, hope, and drive help us bring our possibilities to life. And there’s no more fitting way to celebrate than with a glass of Champagne in hand,” said Clement Motale, Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, this year, the Festival will take place, virtually, on 25 November and will bring together the Bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking clients, finance industry movers and shakers, and the general public to celebrate success stories from across the African continent.
Motale says from this year and beyond, the Festival will not only be about celebrating Absa’s business successes across the African continent but its persistence, and that of its clients and general members of the African community, who have endured personal challenges presented by the Covid-19 effects on society.
He added that despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating economic impact across the globe some of Absa’s clients have seen exponential growth. “Covid-19 has indeed had a distressing economic impact globally, however, it has seen many corporations react with fresh ideas, changes, innovations, resilience, and new and exciting business models and successes. As much as we have been there to support our clients and the communities we operate in through tough times, we need to celebrate our resilience and growth amidst turbulent conditions. Through our annual Champagne in Africa Festival, we are able to raise a glass and toast Africa’s tomorrow as we continue to bring our continent’s possibilities to life together.”
This year, over 25 Champagne Houses will participate in the Festival. Join us to discover everything that the majestic world of Champagne has to offer… with a glass of bubbly in your hand. Register to attend the virtual experience for FREE by registering on the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival website https://cib.absa.africa/champagne-in-africa/.
Purchase a hamper worth R795, which includes a bottle of pre-selected Champagne and two flutes, by Friday, 19 November if you would like to further immerse yourself in a tantalising bubbles experience for you to enjoy during the virtual event.
This article first appeared on 702 : Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sonjachnyj/sonjachnyj1907/sonjachnyj190700080/126419962-hands-toasting-with-champagne-glasses-at-wedding-reception-outdoors-in-the-evening-family-and-friend.jpg
