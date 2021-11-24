Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
You may be thinking of the imminent fourth wave of Covid-19, or maybe you would just like to keep your rands in your pocket.
Whatever your reasons for staying home this upcoming festive season, thank your lucky stars you live in Cape Town.
The Mother City is a world-class tourist destination – and the hospitality industry is on its knees – a “staycation” is a great way to help yourself and your city.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Africa’s tourist Mecca (scroll up to listen).
Tourism and travel are antidotes to pressure…Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
Cape Town appears easy to sell, but it’s actually difficult because of everything you have here. How do you package it?Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
We’re focussing on value for money… We have perceptions that we are an expensive city… We’re pushing 50 things to do for under R50… You can go to the beach, for free…Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/80171707.html
More from MyMoney Online
Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance
Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance.Read More
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living.Read More
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more
Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.Read More
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.Read More
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More