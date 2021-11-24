Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world





You may be thinking of the imminent fourth wave of Covid-19, or maybe you would just like to keep your rands in your pocket.

Whatever your reasons for staying home this upcoming festive season, thank your lucky stars you live in Cape Town.

The Mother City is a world-class tourist destination – and the hospitality industry is on its knees – a “staycation” is a great way to help yourself and your city.

Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Africa’s tourist Mecca (scroll up to listen).

Tourism and travel are antidotes to pressure… Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Cape Town appears easy to sell, but it’s actually difficult because of everything you have here. How do you package it? Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism