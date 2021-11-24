Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'





The Health Department will soon offer 'booster' shots for people with specific medical conditions

Healthcare workers in SA have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab after they were vaccinated with a single dose back in February

Medicines regulator Sahpra is also considering the use of Pfizer booster shots in South Africa

Acting health DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp says immunocompromised individuals will be eligible for an additional vaccine dose "within the next week or so".

Dr. Crisp says the Department of Health (DOH) will prioritise people with specific medical conditions who need added immune protection.

The list of immunocompromised conditions will include people with cancer, organ transplant recipients, and patients on dialysis.

Dr. Crisp says immunocompromised will have a choice between an additional Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson dose.

Dr. Crisp says the extra vaccine dose doesn't quite fit the criteria of a booster shot because not enough time may have lapsed for all vaccine recipients.

"It's not quite a booster dose because they won't have waited for a long time since their previous doses. It's just an extended primary schedule if you like, and that can be done with either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson", he tells CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, Dr. Crisp says the department is waiting on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to review an application from Pfizer for a vaccine booster shot in South Africa.

He says the department will have to follow regulatory procedure and get systems ogranised before offering boosters shots to the other vulnerable groups.

The country's health workers have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab because of waning immune protection since the Sisonke rollout in February/

Dr. Crisp has also revealed that the ministerial advisory committee will be announcing its recommendations on whether children aged between 12 and 17 should get a second dose of the Pfizer shot.

Last month, health officials announced that teens were eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine while experts investigated the potential risks of the second dose of the Pfizer jab in children.

There's a specific group of people who have got transplants and are on dialysis and have cancers and so forth, and that group of people we should be able to within the next week or so start offering them additional doses. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

We have been informed that Pfizer has made an application for registration for boosters. It will go through the Sahpra process. The health departments don't get involved in the regulatory process, so they will tell us when it is done. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

There seems to be more than sufficient evidence that both the booster of Johnson & Johnson on top of Johnson & Johnson and, more lately, a Pfizer vaccine after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosts the immunity. Both of them seem to be very useful, very good and a very good idea. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health