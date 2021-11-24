Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Health Department's acting DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp. 24 November 2021 6:56 PM
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 24 November 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Politics
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

24 November 2021 6:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Health Department's acting DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.
  • The Health Department will soon offer 'booster' shots for people with specific medical conditions
  • Healthcare workers in SA have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab after they were vaccinated with a single dose back in February
  • Medicines regulator Sahpra is also considering the use of Pfizer booster shots in South Africa
Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

Acting health DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp says immunocompromised individuals will be eligible for an additional vaccine dose "within the next week or so".

Dr. Crisp says the Department of Health (DOH) will prioritise people with specific medical conditions who need added immune protection.

The list of immunocompromised conditions will include people with cancer, organ transplant recipients, and patients on dialysis.

Dr. Crisp says immunocompromised will have a choice between an additional Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson dose.

Dr. Crisp says the extra vaccine dose doesn't quite fit the criteria of a booster shot because not enough time may have lapsed for all vaccine recipients.

"It's not quite a booster dose because they won't have waited for a long time since their previous doses. It's just an extended primary schedule if you like, and that can be done with either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson", he tells CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, Dr. Crisp says the department is waiting on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to review an application from Pfizer for a vaccine booster shot in South Africa.

He says the department will have to follow regulatory procedure and get systems ogranised before offering boosters shots to the other vulnerable groups.

The country's health workers have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab because of waning immune protection since the Sisonke rollout in February/

RELATED: Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp

Dr. Crisp has also revealed that the ministerial advisory committee will be announcing its recommendations on whether children aged between 12 and 17 should get a second dose of the Pfizer shot.

Last month, health officials announced that teens were eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine while experts investigated the potential risks of the second dose of the Pfizer jab in children.

There's a specific group of people who have got transplants and are on dialysis and have cancers and so forth, and that group of people we should be able to within the next week or so start offering them additional doses.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

We have been informed that Pfizer has made an application for registration for boosters. It will go through the Sahpra process. The health departments don't get involved in the regulatory process, so they will tell us when it is done.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

There seems to be more than sufficient evidence that both the booster of Johnson & Johnson on top of Johnson & Johnson and, more lately, a Pfizer vaccine after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosts the immunity. Both of them seem to be very useful, very good and a very good idea.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

But we had already planned to roll out the second dose of Johnson & Johnson healthcare workers and we went ahead with that so as to not confuse and complicate the applications for that study with the regulator Sahpra.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health



Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders

24 November 2021 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.

How a finger slip when making an EFT can cost you dearly #ConsumerTalk

24 November 2021 3:41 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests

24 November 2021 1:56 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have

24 November 2021 12:45 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA.

How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study

24 November 2021 12:02 PM

Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.

Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive

24 November 2021 11:28 AM

Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.

'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade

24 November 2021 11:23 AM

Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.

Over 800 families affected by flash floods, says George Municipality

24 November 2021 10:54 AM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality.

Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'

23 November 2021 6:38 PM

'The drop-off in commodity prices is more of a reason to be negative.' The Money Show interviews RMB's John Cairns.

