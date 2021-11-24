Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders
- Covid-19 infection data suggest that a fourth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is imminent, and already starting in Gauteng.
- Liquor traders are pleading with government not to impose further restrictions on the sale of alcohol
Liquor traders are pleading with government not to act hastily in respect of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections expected to hit South Africa next month.
The latest surge in positive cases is expected nationally around Christmas or New Year, about two weeks after people start moving for the holidays.
Liquor traders are urging government to use science to make any forthcoming decisions around the sale of alcohol.
Lucky Ntimane speaks for the National Liquor Traders Council.
The government has been treating the liquor industry with disdain, making decision for us.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association
We've endured four bans now, that's almost 26 weeks not trading, so we've got every reason to be worried.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association
We've called on the government to engage with us...but no one in government will give us an ear.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association
